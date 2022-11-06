The Week In Photos 10/30/22 – 11/6/22
Chloe Frabotta, MCAS ’24, performing as Sam, a victim of the apocalypse in the Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 (Steve Mooney / Heights Editor)
By Heights Photography
November 6, 2022    Updated November 6, 2022 at 1:15 pm

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard powers through Boston College’s defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 (Brody Hannon / Heights Staff)

Acting as a dramatic version of The Simpsons, BC Contemporary Theatre performed Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play this week, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 (Steve Mooney / Heights Editor)

The Center for Human Rights and International Justice held a discussion of the importance of community radio stations and the freedom of expression in Guatemala on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 (Steve Mooney / Heights Editor)

Boston College football entering the stadium this past Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 (Leo Wang / Heights Staff) 

As part of CSON’s Pinnacle Lecture series, Angelleen Peters-Lewis spoke this Tuesday on the importance of nurses after the pandemic, Nov. 1, 2022 (Steve Mooney / Heights Editor)

Boston College men’s hockey was eviscerated by Merrimack, losing 2–5, Nov. 5, 2022 (Kellen Davis / For The Heights)

A cappella groups performed in Robsham Theater this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 (Vikrum Singh / Heights Editor)

Boston College women’s hockey was defeated by UConn where they lost 3–1, Nov. 5, 2022 (Alina Chen / Heights Staff)

November 6, 2022
