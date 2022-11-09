Newton Follows Mass. Trend as Voters Elect Historic Democratic Candidates

Newton voters cast at least 34,000 ballots on election day Tuesday, according to unofficial election results from the City of Newton. The local results follow a state-wide trend, sending a swath of Democratic candidates to office.

In the races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer, and auditor, Newton voters supported Democratic candidates.

Of the 11 races on the ballot for Newton voters, seven lacked a Republican challenger. In the contested races, the Democrats—gubernatorial, attorney general, treasurer, and auditor elections—won by at least 10,000 votes in Newton, according to the city’s unofficial results.

Despite a lack of competition on the ballot, voters had concerns about political and social issues that affect Newton and the nation.

Rich O’Neill, one Newton voter, cast his ballot at John Ward Elementary School, which was converted into a polling place for election day. He said he prioritized abortion rights on his ballot Tuesday.

“How about preserving democracy and preserving people’s bodily autonomy?” O’Neill said outside the polling station.

In the governor and lieutenant governor race, Maura Healey and her running mate Kim Driscoll had over 21,000 votes more in Newton than Republican candidate Geoff Diehl and his running mate Leah Allen, according to the city’s unofficial results.

Healey and Driscoll made abortion rights a central focus of their campaigns. With her win, Healey becomes Massachusetts’ first elected female governor, as well as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor.

Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell, whose historic candidacy positioned her to become Massachusetts’ first Black attorney general, also made abortion rights a key theme of her campaign.

Massachusetts residents could vote on four statewide questions on the ballot, including proposing tax increases for high earners, new regulations for dental insurance, expanded availability of licenses to sell alcohol, and a new state law allowing immigrants to obtain state driver’s licenses.

As of election night, only the alcohol licenses question was leaning toward failure, according to The New York Times.

Mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Tuesday will be counted as long as the city receives the ballots by Nov. 12 at 5 p.m., according to a newsletter from Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

This story will be updated as the election results become official.