A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong

This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining.

Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables.

Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the two pushed the vegetables aside and uncovered a giant black bug.

“It was so big,” she said. “It did not look like any bug I’ve seen before, and it was clearly cooked into the food. I was really shocked.”

Students from other tables in Lower Live crowded around D’Ambra to get a look, she said.

“I was so shocked and kind of overwhelmed with everyone coming around me and saying I had to do different things about it,” D’Ambra said. “I was really disgusted by it.”

D’Ambra is one of many students who claim to have encountered issues with BC Dining meals, ranging from finding bugs in their food to being served raw eggs. Others have even reported experiencing multiple allergic reactions to meals they received at BC.

One of these students is Rachel Belanger, MCAS ’23, who said that after one incident, she can no longer bring herself to have chicken caesar salad in the dining halls.

“I picked up a piece of chicken and realized there was something hard in it,” Belanger said. “I looked at it, and it was a decent 2-inch-sized bone.”

Belanger said she kept her salad and ate around the chicken, but D’Ambra did not keep her dish. Instead, she brought hers back to one of the dining hall managers, she said, who immediately took it into the back.

“I was also kind of surprised by [that]—like they didn’t want anyone else to see what was happening,” D’Ambra said.

The manager offered D’Ambra her dinner for free and said they would contact their purveyor about the incident, she said.

But D’Ambra said she felt like she never got a conclusion—she never figured out how the bug ended up in her food or how BC Dining would prevent it from happening again. To her, it seemed like BC Dining was more focused on making her feel better in the moment and not as focused on hearing her concerns.

“It was more them telling me that I could get my meals for free and that would solve all the issues,” she said. “I was more concerned about bugs being in other people’s food.”

Though she now avoids vegetable medleys at Lower, D’Ambra said this incident did not stop her from eating BC Dining food—she is just more careful.