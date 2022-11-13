A Queer Pastor Fights to Prove That Christianity Can Be Inclusive

Most of the church’s white, wooden pews sat empty, looking almost forlorn without parishioners. The lack of people at the drag service was reflective of a national trend: Church attendance across the country is declining rapidly, and churches are suffering because of it.

But Hernandez isn’t worried about their congregation.

Brighton Allston Congregational Church is one of more than 1,700 churches in the UCC system certified as an organization “open and affirming” to people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions, according to the UCC Open and Affirming Coalition.

Even when the organs are hushed and the sanctuary is empty, Brighton Allston Congregational’s mission is not over.

“How we love one another and take care of one another as a community is far more important than whether we get butts in the seats on Sunday morning,” Hernandez said.

That commitment to community starts in the church’s food pantry. It collects donations year-round, distributing them throughout the week. The biggest event comes on Saturdays, when 40 to 50 volunteers show up to serve upward of 100 families each week.

“In my church, we certainly have smaller numbers on Sunday morning,” Hernandez said. “But then, on Saturday when we do our food pantry, the church is full. And that, to me, is just as much church as whatever happens on Sunday morning because that’s living our faith and moving our community together.”

The small-but-mighty group of parishioners arrives every Sunday. Katie Donegan, a Brighton resident who visited the church for the first time on Oct. 30, said she was thrilled to feel included so immediately.

“I was kind of afraid walking in here,” Donegan said. “I was going to check it out and maybe leave if I didn’t think it was going to be a positive experience, but I immediately felt like I could be here, even as a newcomer.”

Donegan identified herself as an ex-Catholic and said she had not had a positive experience with Christianity before.

“I feel like this is definitely healing that,” she said, gazing around the sanctuary, which was decorated for Halloween.

Hernandez was not raised Christian. They came out as queer at age 14, and from what they had heard growing up, Christianity would reject practically every aspect of their identity.

“As a mixed-race, Indigenous person, Christianity has not done particularly well by my ancestors,” Hernandez said. “And as a queer person, most of what I heard in the mainstream media was that God hates f–gs.”

But while Hernandez, a member of the Paiute Indigenous group, was serving as a spiritual leader in an Indigenous ceremony community in Santa Cruz, Calif., they felt a call compelling them to go to seminary school.

“Forget that! Why would I do that to myself?” Hernandez recalled thinking when they first heard the call. “But it was insistent, and it was this quiet call in the back of my head that wouldn’t go away.”

Still unsure about their relationship with Christianity, Hernandez enrolled at the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, Calif. on a full scholarship. Though many of their peers were certain in their plans to become ministers, Hernandez spent the first year of school uncertain.

It wasn’t until late 2014, one year into Hernandez’s time in seminary school, that they gained some clarity. Hernandez traveled to downtown Berkeley with a few friends for a Black Lives Matter protest. The group watched as a young Black woman stood peacefully in front of a line of police in riot gear chanting “Black Lives Matter,” according to Hernandez.

The scene then broke out into chaos, Hernandez said.

Tear gas filled the air. A wave of shouting, screams, and rubber bullets overtook the crowd. One of Hernandez’s friends sustained injuries that landed her in the hospital. Hernandez said they were hit, knocked over, and trampled.

The group reconvened the next day with experts from the National Lawyers Guild who helped them understand their legal rights in protest situations. Some of the seminary’s professors offered vestments to Hernandez and the rest of the group to wear to the protests the next day.

A similar scene erupted the next day, and Hernandez, draped in a flowing white robe, stepped toward a line of police officers on highway 80 just before the Bay Bridge, they said.

“I noticed that [the police] were hitting people on my left and to my right, and they weren’t touching me in the ostentatiously religious garment,” Hernandez said. “And so I tried to get as big as I could to protect as many people as I could. And that’s kind of when it hit me as well. If I can leverage the power of institutional Christianity to protect people, then that’s not a call that I can say no to.”

Four years later, Hernandez was an ordained minister working to ensure that all people—especially LGBTQ+ people—felt valued in Christianity.

“Having a pastor you can talk to and be humanly with is very important,” said Alexander Hamilton, one of the parishioners of the church. “[Hernandez’s] passion for God is amazing, but their passion for people is even greater.”