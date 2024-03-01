Boston Police Department Offers Safety Tips for Off-Campus Residents Amid Increasing Break-In Attempts

Therese Sparacio and her roommates awoke on Feb. 16 to video footage of a masked man climbing the back steps to their house and peering through their windows the night before.

One of the roommates’ parents then called a Boston College dean.

“The dean proceeded to send over someone from their office that basically gave us rape aggression defense pamphlets,” Sparacio, MCAS ’25, said.

This is not the first suspicious occurrence at Sparacio’s house, nor a rare occurrence for off-campus houses in Brighton. Boston Police Department (BPD) issued a community alert on Wednesday, advising Brighton residents to secure their homes amid increasing break-ins.

“We urge all residents to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their property,” the alert reads. “Ensure that all doors and windows are securely locked at all times, and consider installing additional security measures such as motion-sensor lights, alarm systems, and cameras.”

Sparacio said she and her roommates experienced similar attempted break-ins earlier this semester and last semester as well.

“We have had other scenarios earlier in the semester, and honestly last semester, where we’ve had to call the police because there were two masked men outside of our house, like stalking outside of our house,” Sparacio said. “This was earlier in the semester—Jan. 30 was the date—and we called [BPD]. They said that they would come, and they never came.”

Around 4 a.m. on Feb. 5, a masked man broke into one of Sparacio’s roommates’ cars, Sparacio said. Her landlord notified them of the robbery after he saw the man on their security footage, and Sparacio called BPD’s non-emergency line to report the robbery, she said.

“They basically told me to stop, stop, stop, stop, stop talking,” Sparacio said. “It was insane. They then pointed me in the direction to call Brighton Police precinct, so then I called Brighton Police precinct. They redirected me to call 911. I just wanted someone to listen to me and just take down a statement or something.”

Sparacio said her roommate who owned the car went to the Brighton Police precinct the following morning, but because no one was injured by the robbery, the police did not take further action.

“They didn’t ask for her name, make and model of the car,” Sparacio said. “They didn’t ask for the video of it being broken into. They just asked for the address, and they said in so many words, ‘Come back when someone gets hurt.’”

According to Sparacio, several of her roommates’ parents have called the Boston College Police Department (BCPD) regarding their children’s safety, but because they live off campus in Brighton, their house does not fall under BCPD’s jurisdiction.

“Some of our parents have also been saying, ‘Some of you don’t have four years of housing, so you guys were inevitably forced to live off campus,’” Sparacio said. “‘Therefore I feel like BC should be privy to some sort of your safety.’”

In its community alert, BPD advised residents to contact authorities when they notice suspicious activities around their home.

“If you witness any suspicious activity or individuals in your neighborhood, please do not hesitate to contact 911 immediately,” the alert reads. “Your prompt reporting can help law enforcement respond swiftly and prevent further incidents.”

Sparacio said she bought vibration detectors for her windows, which she thinks may have deterred the masked man from breaking into their house on the night of Feb. 15.

“I bought these alarm detectors for the windows, so like vibration alarms, basically,” Sparacio said. “If anyone tries to pick up the window or bang on it, or try to crack it or anything, it’ll sound.”

Sparacio said her landlord has been proactive regarding the break-ins, installing motion-detecting lights and several Ring Video Doorbells.

“He put a motion-detecting sensor light on the back porch,” Sparacio said. “Then he got a Ring camera above the garage that basically captured the guy [trying to come] into our house, and now he’s getting a Ring camera for the back door.”

In its community alert, BPD said it is deeply concerned about the recent break-ins and is working diligently to address the situation.

“We understand the importance of community cooperation in keeping our neighborhoods safe,” the alert reads. “Together, we can work to deter criminal activity and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.”