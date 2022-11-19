No. 18 Notre Dame Knocks Off BC 44–0 On Snowy Senior Day

Rivalries are innate to college football’s nature, and the “Holy War” is one of college football’s best rivalries. Past moments from the “Holy War” make up what is Boston College football’s identity, partly because there are bigger things at stake when BC and Notre Dame suit up to play one another—a shared belief in Jesuit, Catholic Jesuit values. But it hasn’t stopped the Fighting Irish from beating up on BC—which hasn’t defeated Notre Dame since 2008.

Prior to the game, Notre Dame had won 27 straight regular-season games against the ACC.

On Saturday, the Fighting Irish (8–3) extended that streak when they hosted the Eagles, who came into South Bend after snapping a streak of its own—finally beating a ranked opponent after 25 tries. Building off its 37–0 first-half lead, Notre Dame coasted to a 44–0 victory over BC (3–8, 2–5 Atlantic Coast) in what was redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead’s third career start.

“I don’t think it was for a lack of effort,” Jeff Hafley said after the game. “We had a bunch of guys who didn’t practice all week and came out and gave everything they had. That is not an excuse of why we did not win this football game but I appreciate their effort.”

Notre Dame recognized 25 seniors during Senior Day ceremonies. Shortly after the ceremonies ended, the Fighting Irish got exactly the start they were looking for. On the first play of the game, Logan Diggs broke through a seam for a gain of 51 yards.

The Eagles put Notre Dame’s offense in a third-down situation with six yards to go on the same drive. As quarterback Drew Pyne dropped cleanly in the pocket, he was forced to scramble to his right with Bryce Steele in pursuit, throwing an incomplete pass into man-to-man coverage. The Eagles limited the Fighting Irish to a 26-yard field goal attempt, which Blake Grupe successfully converted.

The crucifixion of BC’s defense came next.

On its next six offensive drives—all of which came in the first half—Notre Dame registered 34 points, and for the second time in school history, the Fighting Irish scored 35 points or more in five-straight games.

“I thought Notre Dame was the biggest offensive line we played all year,” Hafley said. “I’m not sure it was just physicality. I thought they did some things that we missed fit. We missed some tackles, but certainly a really big O-line and big backs.”

It all started when Jaelen Gill took the first BC kick return 42 yards to BC’s 48-yard line, but a holding penalty forced the Eagles all the way back to their 13-yard line. From there, Notre Dame’s true freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison took matters into his own hands.

After Morehead threw two incompletions on the Eagles’ first two offensive plays of the game, the signal caller out of Woodside, Calif. tossed a ball way up in the air for Joseph Griffin Jr. Griffin was late to plant his foot on the comeback, and Morrison jumped the route, recording his first interception of the game.

“I just felt like we never got into a rhythm,” Hafley said. “Obviously in that second half, you couldn’t throw. The football was hard enough to throw in the first half and then in the second, I don’t know if you could even see what was going on [from the broadcast]. It was hard to see from the sidelines.”

By the end of the game, Morrison had three interceptions, becoming the first player from Notre Dame to record three interceptions in a single game since 2010, when Minnesota Vikings pro bowler Harrison Smith did.

Logan Diggs began to eat up BC’s interior defense, and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford kept feeding him. After Diggs took carries of five yards, nine yards, and four yards, the Fighting Irish were two yards away from punching in their first touchdown of the game.

Notre Dame was unsuccessful on the next play, but Diggs finally stepped into the end zone from the one-yard line, putting Notre Dame up 10–0. For the rest of the game, Diggs showcased his elusiveness, accumulating 122 yards and one touchdown from the ground.

The scoring spree never came to a halt for the Fighting Irish, thanks in large part to Michael Mayer, Notre Dame’s star tight end and future first-round pick. Mayer hauled in five receptions for 64 yards in the game, and was a big contributor on third down plays.

“[Mayer] was certainly a point of emphasis in the game plan,” linebacker Vinny DePalma said. “He’s as good as it gets.”

The Eagles were down 37–0 by the end of the half, and the half-time statistical comparison was one of the worst BC’s seen all season long. Notre Dame led in net total yards 336–81, net rushing yards 214–1, and scored on all five of its red-zone trips. The only category BC led was total turnovers, in which the Eagles were up 4–0.

On BC’s first offensive drive of the second half, heavy flurries of snow began to come down in heaps from the sky, and the “Holy War” was becoming something more akin to the “Frozen War.” But for the Fighting Irish, the weather never got to them, and the Eagles were the ones unable to score for a second-straight half.

“When we turn the ball over three times in the first quarter, four times in the first half, and five times in the game, you really don’t have a chance against a good team,” Hafley said. “You don’t have a chance against anybody.”

Despite being scoreless, Zay Flowers surpassed Alex Amidon’s 191 career receptions to become BC’s leader in receptions. Just a week after Flowers broke the school record for career receiving yards, Flowers was limited to just 46 yards on three receptions.

The only difference between the first and second half was that BC—donning all-white uniforms—became unrecognizable on the field in the blizzardy white out.