Police Suspend Investigation of Alleged Domestic Assault Involving Zay Flowers, Flowers Not Charged

Baltimore County Police suspended its investigation into an alleged domestic violence case involving current Baltimore Ravens and former Boston College football wide receiver Zay Flowers, according to the Baltimore Banner. Flowers has not been charged.

Last month, a woman asked police at the Acton Police Department in Massachusetts what would happen if she filed a report accusing an NFL player of a “domestic violence incident” in Owings Mills, Md., according to police records obtained by the Banner.

She also told police that the suspect’s brother drew a gun at one point during the altercation, according to the record.

The woman did not disclose the suspect’s name and told officers the suspect “has too much to lose and that he is too smart to do something like that,” the records state.

Records from the Baltimore County Police showed the woman did not end up filing a police report and that law enforcement officials were only able to link the woman with Flowers through social media, according to the Banner.

Although the woman stated she was physically assaulted and left with bruises as a result of an alleged altercation with a non-disclosed suspect, she was hesitant to give much information to law enforcement given the “high-profile status” of the suspect, according to Acton Police.

According to the police report, the woman told police that she had photographs of her bruises and her father confirmed the bruises, but she did not seek medical treatment.

During her interview with the police, she told the officers that she was receiving a call from the suspect’s agent, but did not answer the call, according to the police report.

The woman told police she was “not currently in fear and felt safe at home,” according to the police report.

The woman has not identified the suspect. Without additional information, Baltimore County Police have closed the investigation.

An NFL spokesperson told The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec that the league is “monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review.”