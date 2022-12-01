Zay Flowers Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Boston College football wide receiver Zay Flowers declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday. Flowers finished his career on the Heights as BC’s all-time leader in receiving yards, total receptions, and receiving touchdowns.

Flowers announced his decision through his Instagram page, beginning his post by thanking his family.

“My greatest thanks goes to my dad for being there with me every step of the way, and always helping me make some of the hardest decisions of my life,” Flowers wrote.

Flowers became a highly touted NFL prospect throughout his four-year career on the Heights, especially after a breakout sophomore season during which he led BC receivers with 892 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Sports Illustrated named him a first-round prospect in November, and an NFC scout told ESPN’s Matt Miller that Flowers is “the best deep threat in CFB” in July.

In May, Flowers notably turned down multiple six-figure name, image, and likeness offers from other Power Five schools to stay on the Heights. Amid these offers, Flowers credited his father as someone who convinced him to stay at BC.

Flowers was a three-star recruit out of high school and committed to BC on Dec. 15, 2018.

By the end of Flowers’ four years as an Eagle, the wide receiver broke virtually every major BC receiving record. Flowers leaves Chestnut Hill leading BC receivers all time in total receiving yards with 3,056, total receptions with 200, and total receiving touchdowns with 29.

In the 2022 season, Flowers registered 78 receptions for 1,077 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, setting BC’s single-season record for receiving touchdowns.

During his tenure at BC, Flowers played under two head coaches—Steve Addazio in 2019 and Jeff Hafley from 2020–22.

“I would like to say thank you to coach Hafley, my family, and the Boston College community for giving me a chance to live out my childhood dreams on and off the field,” Flowers wrote. “Boston College allowed me to create family outside of mine, it has given me life long friends, and it gave me a home.”

Flowers helped BC earn six wins and secure bowl eligibility in the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons before the Eagles’ three-win 2022 season.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native is a three-time All-ACC honoree. He was named to the All-ACC First Team in 2020 and 2022 and the All-ACC Third Team in 2021.

“I would like to thank the families, friends, and my siblings back in Florida who have believed in me from day 1 and supported me through everything,” Flowers wrote. “Y’all have been my biggest fans and have given me the motivation to get here and do what I always said I would do.”

Flowers concluded his official declaration post with a final message to his mother and his older brother Martin Flowers.

“To my mom and Martin—thank you for looking over me and guiding me in the best directions,” Flowers wrote of his deceased family members. “In honor of you both, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.”