Newhook’s Heroics Sends BC Past Holy Cross 2–1 In Overtime

Through 11 games all time, Holy Cross had never defeated Boston College women’s hockey. And though it required two extra minutes of overtime play and an Abby Newhook game-winning goal, BC extended that win streak to 12 games on Friday night.

With its 2–1 road victory, the Eagles (10–7–1, 8–5–0 Hockey East) picked up a win in the first game of their home-and-home series against the Crusaders (2–15–1, 1–11–0).

The contest became offensive-heavy quickly, as BC notched 15 of its 69 total shots in the first period. Both goaltenders were put to work early, each stopping the first 10 shots they faced in the opening 20 minutes. Senior defenseman Cayla Barnes led the way for the Eagles with three early shots.

Despite fiery offensive starts, neither team could find the back of the net until the second period was underway.

BC needed just over a minute into the second period to break through the Crusaders’ defense for the first time. Following a Jenna Carpenter faceoff win, freshman Cailin Flynn ended the stalemate by putting a wrist shot past Holy Cross’ net minder Madison Beck off an assist from Kate Ham.

93 seconds later, however, Holy Cross’s Sofia Smithson evened the score with her first goal of the season, tying the game 1–1.

With the Eagles’ offense quiet as the second frame moved along, Holy Cross looked to capture its first lead of the game midway through the period. Gaby Roy’s two-minute penalty for body checking gave Holy Cross its first man-advantage of the night.

Though BC’s defense bent—Holy Cross launched five shots during the power play—goaltender Abigail Levy ensured that it never broke, keeping the game deadlocked heading into the final frame. The graduate netminder registered 32 saves on the night—her seventh time this season stopping 30-or-more shots.

The Eagles surged offensively to begin the third period, peppering Holy Cross with nine shots in the first three minutes. BC regained much of its momentum in the final frame, recording 24 more shots in the ensuing minutes.

Despite dominating the period offensively, BC gifted the Crusaders a power play opportunity late in regulation with Barnes getting sent to the box at 1:25 left to play. But the Eagles penalty kill stood strong again, sending the game to overtime.

Two minutes into the overtime period, Sidney Fess backhanded the puck to Newhook, who collected it by the left hashmark. The sophomore forward then fired the puck through a Holy Cross defender and past Beck’s glove for the clinching goal. The goal marked Newhook’s ninth goal of the season and ninth career game-winner.