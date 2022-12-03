The Eagles Achieve First Ever 21-Win Season, Advance To Third Round Of National Invitational Championship

Boston College volleyball has never reached 21 wins in its program’s history.

Until Saturday, when the Eagles (21–13, 7–11 Atlantic Coast) defeated St. John’s (20–14, 10–8 Big East) in the second round of the 2022 National Invitational Championship for win No. 21.

“Since I got here as a freshman, chasing 21 has been a goal consistently every single season,” BC’s Anna Murphy said. “So, to actually achieve it this year is special, and then to achieve it with this group of girls is even more special.”

Earlier this season, the Eagles fell to St. John’s in a competitive five-set match during the Red Storm Invitational. That was not the case Saturday, as BC swept St. John’s for the three-set win.

“Actually, we’ve lost to St. John’s 15–13 in the fifth two years in a row, so having this chance, every single person on our team was like ‘we are not losing this game,’” Murphy said.

The set scores were 25–18, 25–22, and 25–20.

“I think it’s been a lot of fun, you know,” BC head coach Jason Kennedy said. “We took a very specific path in building this and really trying to develop our roster to get them to be consistently improving.”

Just 24 hours after sweeping Buffalo in the first round of the 2022 National Invitational Championship on Friday, BC was able to take care of business in the Margot Connell Recreation Center once again.

“We’re feeling great,” Izzy Clavenna said. “I feel like it’s really nice to, like, have these sweeps under our belts, so we know how to play in this tournament, you know, we’re comfortable, especially being at home.”

The first set was a back-and-forth between the Eagles and the Red Storm, with neither team able to take a commanding lead through the first half. A strong kill from BC’s Katrina Jensen tied the set at 14, and a St. John’s service error gave the Eagles a one-point lead.

That was the spark that the Eagles needed, as they capitalized and quickly took a 20–16 lead, forcing the Red Storm to take a timeout.

The Eagles maintained this momentum and held on for the first-set win.

The Red Storm looked like a different team to start the second set, though, and took an early 10–3 lead, forcing an Eagles timeout.

BC, however, went on an 11–4 run to come all the way back and tie the set at 14. And a St. John’s attack error gave the Eagles.

“Even when we were down 10–3, I had full confidence that we were gonna win that set and that game,” Murphy said.

Another St. John’s attack error clinched the second set for the Eagles.

“Well, we knew they started playing a different lineup in that second set,” Kennedy said. “So we weren’t really sure what it was going to look like as the set evolved, and we figured there were going to be some weak points and opportunities to exploit some runs of our own, so we just had to stay in it.”

St. John’s had a total of 15 attack errors through the first two sets, compared to the Eagles’ seven, which proved to be costly.

The third set had a similar pattern to the first set, with neither team taking a commanding lead initially.

BC eventually pulled away, and a powerful kill from Silvia Ianeselli, her seventh of the game, gave the Eagles a 10–8 lead. BC capitalized on its momentum and extended its lead to 14–9 before a Red Storm timeout was called.

The Eagles kept their lead, and a Julia Haggerty kill secured the BC sweep.

Ianeselli tallied nine kills with a .533 hit percentage in the win, while Clavenna also racked up nine kills with a .467 hit percentage.