BC Defeats Xavier in Five Sets, Sets Program Record for Second-Straight Week

Just four days after Boston College volleyball reached 21 wins in a season for the first time in school history, it looked to keep its season alive against Xavier Wednesday night in the third round of the 2022 National Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

With even more history ready for the making, the Eagles (22–13, 7–10 Atlantic Coast) did just that, defeating the Musketeers (21–12, 11–7 Big East) in five sets, 23–25, 25–22, 19–25, 25–18, and 15–10.

“I mean, new program record, right,” BC head coach Jason Kennedy said after the game. “It’s the program record for wins, you know, and just the way these guys battled, that’s a really good Xavier team and for us to find a way to come back down 2–1 and not really falter, it’s maturity, it’s growth, it’s a huge step forward in the right direction.”

The first set ping-ponged back and forth for the most part, but a pair of BC rallies towards the end made for a thrilling finish.

Xavier jumped out to a 23–18 lead and looked poised to take a 1–0 lead in the set count, but Kennedy called a timeout before the final whistle to gather his team and help prevent the bleeding.

After the timeout, Alayna Crabtree served two aces to close the deficit at 23–24, but a close call on the line didn’t go the way BC wanted it to and Xavier took the first set.

After the first set letdown, the Eagles needed to take the second with authority to keep up in the game.

BC came out firing on all cylinders, jumping out to a 9–4 lead catalyzed by a 5–0 run that started after a miscommunication between two Musketeers let the ball drop in the middle of the court.

Xavier tied the game at 10–10, but Kate Brennan blocked a serve, creatively putting herself into position for the block, and promptly sent the ball flying back over the net for a kill. Brennan set up the Eagles for an 8–1 run.

But the Musketeers would not go out with a fight, and a 22–22 tie put BC on the brink of going down 2–0 in a game that would have ended their season. In crunch time, the Eagles came up big with three -straight points including kills from Silvia Ianeselli and Izzy Clavenna.

“It’s a good thing we closed that out because if we don’t we might lose the match 3–0,” Kennedy said.

The two teams traded sets three and four, with neither team setting its foot down convincingly. The Musketeers struck first, though, jumping out to a 7–2 lead in the third set, and BC could only narrow the deficit to four at its best through the entire set.

Tied 2–2, both BC and Xavier went into set five with their seasons on the line.

After Xavier went up 1–0 to start off the set, BC scored four -straight points and never lost the lead from that point on. A Julia Haggerty kill clinched the game for the Eagles, extending their program record-setting season with 22 wins.

“Anytime that you’re down two to one, you’ve got to find a way to win that fourth set, because if you don’t, you lose the momentum, and you make the fifth that much harder,” Kennedy said. “We were up a little bit in the fourth and we wanted to find a way to close it out with a little bit of ease. We wanted to keep them under 20. And then to come back and be up 8–3 at the switch in the fifth set was huge.”