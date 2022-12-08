Eagles Overpowered by Hokies in First Half, Drop ACC Opener

It was a tale of two halves for Boston College women’s basketball in its home tilt against No. 7 Virginia Tech Wednesday night.

While the Eagles were blown out 43–24 in the first two quarters, they managed to outscore the Hokies 34–30 in the final two quarters and looked like a completely different team.

“The first half, I thought we came out a little tentative, a little nervous. We didn’t play to the best of our abilities, but I never questioned how hard [the team] was playing,” BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said. “The third quarter, they came out with a lot of fire, a lot of grit, and that’s that team we need to channel for four quarters.”

Despite a second-half surge on both sides of the ball, BC (7–4, 0–1 Atlantic Coast) dropped its first game since Nov. 30 to Virginia Tech (9–0, 1–0) by a final score of 73–57 while opening up ACC play for the first time this season.

The first quarter was a miserable campaign for the Eagles, as BC ran out of energy and struggled to accelerate scoring opportunities. With six seconds left in the first quarter, Taina Mair sank a three, but if it weren’t for those points, BC would have only recorded four points in the entire quarter.

While the second half lit a spark under BC’s Andrea Daley, who scored a team-high 15 points in the game, BC’s defense couldn’t match the offensive pressure from former-BC guard and current Hokie Taylor Soule. Soute netted the first basket less than a minute into the quarter and set the tone for the matchup.

“For lack of better words, it was just awkward,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “Taylor Soule was a player who was here in our program, and helped build our program. It was even weird seeing her name on the scout, on another team… but as always, I wish her the best.”

Despite trying to force the Hokies to the perimeters, Soule was able to sneak through and land rebounds, reminding the Eagles of her power. Soule solidified a lead for the Hokies at 43–24.

“We defended really well, but every time we had a little bit of a mishap in communication on the defensive end. Virginia Tech made us pay, and that’s a credit to how good their team is, and that’s really the type of team we wanna be,” Bernabei-McNamee said.

By the end of the first half, Mair had put up five points and Gakdeng had eight. The two players proved to be an asset to the young roster as BC struggled to find lanes but still fought aggressively, taking six fouls as a team by the end of the half.

“I thought the opportunity for our freshman point guard [Mair] to go up against Georgia Amoore was great,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “I love to watch that battle, and I love to watch the inside battle of Maria versus Kitley. Iron sharpens iron.”

The Eagles came back from half with renewed energy, holding Virginia Tech to zero points through the first two minutes and outsourcing the Hokies 22–16 in the third quarter.

Daley, again, was the catalyst for BC’s temporary success.

“I just flat out told her, you’re one of the best players on the court,” said Bernabei-McNamee. “But you did not play like it the first two quarters. So, show [them] that you are. Go out with confidence.”

In addition to her points total, Daley racked up six rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal.

“I’m really proud of the way Drea played, and I think that’s going to be that light bulb now that’s clicked on. I just hope we keep it bright and shining,” Bernabie-McNamee said.

Approaching the end of the final quarter was a race to add to the leaderboard between the two teams, and play became more aggressive as time ran out.

The Hokies picked up an offensive foul with seven minutes left in the game, forcing officials to review a three-pointer from Kayla King—which would have been her sixth triple of the night. Bernabei-McNamee was quick to challenge the point, and the officials deemed it no good.

BC triple-teamed the Hokies and suffocated King, but the Eagles couldn’t make a basket until there was just over six minutes left.

Dontavia Waggoner’s comeback layup reignited the Eagles’ spark, and was followed by a Gakdeng hook shot. Seconds later, Daley dropped her seventh and eighth free throws of the night to put BC within 10 at 64–54.

But Kayana Traylor’s three-pointer with 2:40 left on the clock widened the gap on the scoreboard, and the Hokies pulled through for a four-point, final-minute effort to jump ahead.

“For us, it’s a matter of putting a game together where we come out from the jump and play really hard,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “Our goal is to keep channeling us playing as hard as we can, and as smart as we can.”