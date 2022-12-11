Eagles Plagued by Second Half Shooting, Fall to Villanova in Never Forget Tribute Classic

Boston College football’s Red Bandanna Game, which honors Welles Crowther, BC ‘99, for saving a dozen people’s lives during the Sept. 11 attacks, has become an annual tradition on the Heights since its inaugural game on Sept. 14, 2014.

As of Saturday, Boston College men’s basketball is now a part of that tradition.

The Eagles took part in the program’s first-ever Red Bandanna Game against Villanova in the Never Forget Tribute Classic on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., to honor Crowther.

“It’s a big deal,” BC head coach Earl Grant said. “You know, when that happened in 2001, I had just graduated college. I remember the incident. I remember watching it on TV. So now that I’m coaching at Boston College, you know, at a place where somebody has so much heroics as it pertains to Welles, and what he did, and sacrificed his life for so many people.”

While the Eagles (5–5, 0–1 Atlantic Coast) were able to hold their own in the first half, troublesome shooting in the second half helped Villanova (5–5) extend its lead to as big as 23, sending BC back to Chestnut Hill with a 77–56 loss, the Eagles’ fourth-straight loss.

“Some of it was our shot selection,” Grant said of BC’s second half struggles. “Some of it was our decision making with the ball. … [Villanova’s] a team of runs.”

Freshman Prince Aligbe started off hot from the field, notching BC’s first five points. But seven-straight Mark Armstrong points put the Wildcats up 7–5 after four minutes of play.

With Makai Ashton-Langford out for the second straight game with a hamstring injury, Jaeden Zackery took on most of the ball handling duties. A Zackery three-pointer and subsequent finish at the rim kept Villanova’s lead to six, but Brandon Slater converted a 3-pointer and freshman Cam Whitmore knocked down a jumper to extend Villanova’s lead to 11.

A 7–1 BC run—highlighted by CJ Penha Jr.’s four-point play—cut Villanova’s lead to 24–21, but once again, the Wildcats three-point shooting proved lethal. Armstrong’s 3-pointer put Villanova up by nine with 4:14 left in the first half.

“Keep them out of transition, so they don’t get you on rotations,” Grant said of BC’s game plan against Villanova’s shooting. “That’s their spreadability that they have, they can get you on a 6–0 run quickly, and they do it a lot.”

With just 2.4 seconds left in the first half, Penha nailed a deep 3-pointer that cut Villanova’s lead to 10 going into halftime, scoring BC’s first points in over two minutes. Penha finished the game with nine points and four rebounds.

The Eagles shot 54.5 percent (6-11) from three while Villanova shot 53.3 percent (8-15) in a heated first-half, three-point battle.

But heading into Saturday, BC ranked 345 out of 352 Division I teams in three-point shooting percentage, while sporting 4.5 threes per game on average.

BC’s nine first-half turnovers were the difference maker, resulting in 13 Wildcat points.

Out of halftime, Villanova tallied four straight points, but Mason Madsen, who finished the game with 13 points, netted a three-pointer just over three minutes into the half that brought the Wildcats’ lead back down to 11. Madsen’s three was BC’s last of the night.

With 9:34 left in the game, Madsen assisted an empathetic Devin McGlockten dunk, but less than a minute later, McGlockten fouled out. Armstrong’s third 3-pointer of the night initiated a 9–0 Villanova run, putting the Wildcats up 19 just over the five-minute mark.

Closeouts on three-pointers were a consistent problem for BC all night, as the Wildcats total 13 threes.

“We wanted to make sure that we were in the gaps, we were controlling the ball, staying down on shot fakes, because their whole goal is to reverse the ball to get you in a rotation with a shot fake and a drive,” Grant said. “That’s what they’ve been doing for 10 years, you know, give them credit.”

With the game out of reach, Brendan Hausen knocked down two 3-pointers for a 73–49 Villanova lead, and the Wildcats pulled out the 77–56 victory nearly five minutes later.

The Eagles were outscored 37–26 in the second half, and shot just 33.3 percent from the field and 13.3 percent from the arc.

“Obviously, we wish that we could kind of learn from wins a lot of times, and I think sometimes, maybe learn more from losses,” Madsen said. “So obviously, there’s going to be growing pains and I think we’ve kind of felt this throughout, at least, the beginning of the season.”