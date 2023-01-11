Andrew Davidson Named Senior Vice President for University Advancement

Andrew Davidson will serve as Boston College’s new senior vice president for university advancement starting in March of 2023, according to a University release.

“The importance of a premier Jesuit, Catholic university like Boston College has never been greater in American higher education,” Davidson said in the release. “The world needs BC to educate men and women who will make an impact on society.”

Davidson previously worked at Harvard University and is currently the vice president for development at Dartmouth College. According to the release, Davidson’s responsibilities at BC will include directing all fundraising, alumni engagement, and operations of the University’s advancement division.

“For me, accepting this position at Boston College is the culmination of 20 years of working in higher education advancement,” Davidson said. “It aligns with my beliefs and values and my skills as an advancement professional.

Davidson will replace Vice President for Development Amy Yancey, who had temporarily taken on the role since the fall.

As a member of the Advancement Senior Leadership Team, Davidson helped establish Dartmouth’s “The Call to Lead” campaign. According to a Dartmouth release, the $3 billion effort prepares students for leadership roles by guaranteeing need-blind admissions, investing in scientific research, and starting a four-year leadership program for undergraduate students.

University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., said Davidson’s experience will allow him to thrive in his new position at BC.

“Andrew Davidson has excelled in fundraising at two leading institutions of higher education and very much wants to help enhance Boston College’s mission and heritage,” Leahy said in the release. “I am delighted that he will soon be a member of our community.”

In the release, Haub Vice President of University Mission and Ministry Jack Butler, S.J., emphasized Davidson’s commitment to the Jesuit mission of changing lives through education.

“Andrew is experienced, knowledgeable, and engaging, and his interest in BC’s mission correlates with his life and personal history,” Butler said in the release. “He understands that an essential part of the Jesuit, Catholic educational experience takes place in the classroom, and he knows from his experiences how to support the academic enterprise at elite universities.”

Davidson also said that he and his wife, Joyce Davidson, have established a connection with Jesuits and Jesuit education through their work and personal lives.

“That connection has had an important impact on our lives and the lives of our boys. In many ways, coming to BC builds on our life’s work, and feels like coming home,” Davidson said. “I am excited to begin this new chapter.”