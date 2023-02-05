The Week In Photos 1/29/23 – 2/6/23
The Dance Organization of Boston College premiers its winter showcase “REPUTATION,” which was led by director Gianna Laura, MCAS ’23, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff).
Photos, The Week in Photos, Multimedia

The Week In Photos 1/29/23 – 2/6/23

By Heights Photography
February 5, 2023    Updated February 5, 2023 at 3:41 pm

People gather to celebrate the launch of a new book, Catholic Women Preach, that highlights Catholic women’s homilies, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff).

Graduate guard Makai Ashton-Langford dunks in the Eagles’ upset over No. 20 Clemson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 (Nicole Wei / Heights Staff).

Visitors stand admiring the new Landscape of Memory exhibition at the McMullen Museum of Art, which opened on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 (Josie McNeill / Heights Editor).

Senior Quinten Post guards Syaracuse’s Judah Mintz as he drives to the basket on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 (Kellen Davis / For The Heights).

Eagles forward Jenna Carpenter makes her way to the goal on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 in their battle against Providence (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff).

February 5, 2023

Searching