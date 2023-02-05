Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Feb. 5

February might be the worst month of the year. The height of winter, the middle of the school year, and the holder of perhaps the most controversial holiday (Valentine’s Day), February is simply not the best. But the good news? It’s also the

shortest

month of the year. And thanks to the absence of leap year in 2023, it just got even shorter! So for the next three weeks, let’s put on our best fake it till you make it smile, give our friends an extra tight squeeze, and look forward to the glimmer of hope that is March 1.