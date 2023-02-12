The Week In Photos 2/5/23 – 2/12/23
UPrising Dance Crew performs during the Korean Student Association Culture Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff)
The Week In Photos 2/5/23 – 2/12/23

By Heights Photography
February 12, 2023    Updated February 12, 2023 at 6:57 pm

Flavia Piovesan presents on LGBTI rights in the Americas during an event on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff)

Musical performances during the Living in Color series celebrate Black arts and culture in O’Connell House on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 (Alina Chen / Heights Staff)

 Joseph Johnson speaks at the Thea Bowman AHANA and Intercultural Center’s annual Men of Color Conference on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff)

Attacker Jenn Medjid launches a shot into the top of the goal past goalie Kait Devir in BC lacrosse’s season opener on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff)

Midfielder Ryan Smith evades defenders in a 14–3 win over No. 18 USC on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 (Chris Ticas / Heights Editor)

February 12, 2023

Searching