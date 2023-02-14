Bilka’s Late Third-Period Goal Can’t Secure Beanpot Title in 2–1 Loss to No. 5 Northeastern 

The last time Boston College women’s hockey faced off against Northeastern in the Women’s Beanpot Championship was in 2017, when the Eagles secured their eighth title all-time.

But this year, the Huskies shut out BC in every matchup and entered Conte Forum Tuesday night for their final contest against the Eagles as Hockey East regular season champions—a title awarded to them three weeks before the conclusion of regular season play.

No. 15 BC (18–13–1, 15–10–0 Hockey East) took the ice hoping to extend its win streak to five games and turn the tide after falling a point shy in the championship last year. And while the Eagles were able to break Northeastern’s (28–2–1, 22–2–1) shut-out streak, the team fell just short of the title for a second year in a row, losing 2–1 in the 44th Women’s Beanpot Championship game.

“I was really proud of how hard we fought, especially in that third period, but through the whole game,” BC head coach Katie Crowley said. “Obviously, the team across the way is a very good team. Probably a little bit of nerves in that first period but then we started to settle in.”

The Eagles opened the first period buzzing with pressure in the offensive zone, but Northeastern responded with forecheck in the neutral zone and forcing turnovers.

Hannah Bilka and Abby Newhook brought stamina to BC in the opening minutes of the frame, but the swift reflexes of Northeastern goaltender Gwenyth Phillips halted their chances.

The Huskies received the first man advantage of the night when BC’s Sidney Fess drew a holding penalty 7:56 into the first frame. Entering the contest, BC stood second in Hockey East with a penalty kill percentage of 91.9 percent. But the regular season champions—of all teams—ranked first.

With seconds left on the power play, Northeastern’s Megan Carter sent a tape-to-tape pass to Mia Brown, who fired the puck over Abigail Levy’s shoulders to notch the Huskies’ first goal of the night halfway through the first period.

The Eagles’ defense opened the second period by pinching the offensive zone and keeping the puck in play.

BC’s efforts created breakaway opportunities for Bilka and Newhook, but only fell short. On top of their inability to execute, the Eagles faced a second penalty 2:19 into the second period, but they killed it off successfully.

“I think, in those types of games, it’s dire situations,” BC goaltender Abigail Levy said. “You just got to put your body on the line. Whatever situation you’re in, you just try to stop the puck from going in the net.”

BC’s energy quickly deflated as a Jules Constantinople point shot deflected off the body of Maureen Murphy and flew just above Levy’s pads. Not only was the graduate goaltender unable to locate the puck, but she was without a stick as the shot found the back of the net for a 2–0 Northeastern lead 7:40 into the second period.

“Everybody just has to be aware when that line’s out there,” Crowley said. “They’re good, they’re experienced, and they’ve been through a lot. Whatever line is up against them has to be ready at any given moment. I thought we did a pretty good job today.”

The Huskies seized possession of the neutral zone for the remainder of the period to force shots against Levy, who made 34 saves on the night.

“It’s fun hockey when we play against them,” Levy said “They’re an amazing team. We’re an amazing team. … It’s not a walk in the park for us. It’s not a walk in the park for them.”

An aggressive opening to the third period frustrated BC’s bench, as no penalty calls went against the Huskies when Cayla Barnes absorbed contact from Northeastern’s Taze Thompson, and Kelly Browne’s stick was forced out of her hands.

With under three minutes remaining in the third frame, Crowley decided to pull Levy from between the pipes in exchange for an extra skater—a last-minute bid to break Northeastern’s shut-out streak.

And BC did just that. With 1:34 left to play in regulation, Bilka put BC on the board with a rebound shot after an Alexie Guay point shot popped out.

“When we knew it was on the line, I was really proud of how we played to try to tie it up and to get on the board again,” Crowley said. “We were so close there in the end.”

But the Eagles’ attempts to equalize the score in the final minutes fell short, as the Huskies’ defensive pressure clogged shooting lanes to secure a 2–1 win and their 17th Women’s Beanpot Championship title.

“This loss sucks, but we have big games coming up,” Levy said. “We have playoffs coming up. That’s important. We still want to end our season on a win, so we’re looking forward to that. Take this, put it in the back of our pocket, and then move on.”