Pyne’s Two-Goal Effort Advances Eagles to Semifinals with OT Win Over UConn

Boston College women’s hockey has lost to Connecticut in all three of its meetings this season. And on Saturday at Kelley Rink, the No. 15 Eagles were facing off against UConn in the Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals for the fourth time in the past five seasons, with a trip to the 2023 semifinals on the line.

“Every game is a new game against them, and we’ve beat them [for] years,” goaltender Abigail Levy, who recorded 33 saves, said. “I think it was just our time. I think we took our beating this year, so we gave it right back to them.”

The Eagles (20–14–1, 16–11–0 Hockey East) managed to snap that streak on Saturday behind Katie Pyne’s two-goal performance, whose overtime game-winning goal secured BC a 4–3 victory over UConn (18–13–4, 12–11–4) and a spot in the semifinals.

“I’m so proud of this group,” Pyne said. “We’ve been going all season and it just shows we have no quit.”

UConn took the ice buzzing, quickly pressuring Levy by setting up tape-to-tape passes, only to be shut down by the quick reflexes and kick-saves by the graduate goaltender. The PNC Bank Three Stars Award-winning Levy currently holds the second-highest save percentage in the country at .948, and was showing her strength against the Huskies.

BC started to create opportunities halfway through the first frame with cross-ice passing but fell short against the persistence of the Huskies’ defense, who were constantly disrupting passing lanes. Energy, however, was picked up by the Eagles’ third line, creating turnovers and forcing the Huskies to reset. And with less than two minutes left in the period, defender Guay sent a pass to Cayla Barnes, who fired it back to Guay for a shot from the point.

Waiting backdoor, Caroline Goffredo came across the ice to tip in the loose puck for the first point on the board to put BC ahead 1–0. It was Goffredo’s second goal of the season after missing time due to injury.

“To see her finally put one in—and one that meant so much—was really good for her,” BC head coach Katie Crowley said. “I thought that the whole line, especially in the first half of the game, were getting pucks low and creating offensive opportunities from that. They worked hard together and I think that’s what made them so successful.”

The first period ended scoreless, and it wasn’t until freshman Brooke Campbell took advantage of a defensive zone turnover 10 minutes into the second period that action picked up. Campbell located a rebound from Christina Walker to rifle the puck past Levy, leveling the score at one.

BC, however, responded quickly. Abby Newhook set herself up with a pass to Barnes, who sent a backhand pass back to the sophomore in the low slot. Newhook found an open space in front of the net to tip the puck in for her 19th goal of the season to give BC a 2–1 lead at the 11:50 mark.

But the ice tilted back to the Huskies at the 17:20 mark, as Jada Habisch notched her fourth goal against the Eagles this season after firing a near-side shot to the post. The puck popped off the body of Levy and snuck past the goaltender to tie the game at two.

After intermission, UConn returned to the ice in the third period with steady offensive possession, registering 11 shots and leaving BC without any for the first 5 minutes. The Huskies struck when Habisch sent a cross-ice pass to an undefended Campbell, who landed the shot to grant the Huskies’ their first lead of the game at the 14:52 mark.

“I always have hope in this group,” Levy said. “They can pull crazy things out of their bag of tricks. I never think we’re losing until that buzzer goes off.”

The Eagles, once again, responded quickly. Less than 90 seconds later, Hannah Bilka gathered the puck from the boards to send a pass to Alexie Guay. Guay fired a shot from the top of the point that found Pyne, who knotted the game at three by poking the puck past UConn goaltender Tia Chan.

“I was so fired up, no matter if I scored or not,” Pyne said. “In between periods, I was so hyper. So, just going out, I think that gave me the extra adrenaline that I needed.”

No team could score before the buzzer sounded, entering overtime neck-and-neck, with the Huskies having outshot the Eagles 33–30 in regulation.

Just over three minutes into the extra period, Newhook sent the puck up to Pyne, who skated through the remaining defense. The forward landed a shot on net at the 2:39 mark to hand BC a 4–3 victory and secure the Eagles a spot in the semifinals. The goal marked Pyne’s 11th of the season.

“We have a group in this room that can do something special,” Crowley said. “This is just the next step in the cog. Obviously, UConn’s been a thorn in our side here for the last little bit. It was nice to pull out this win.”