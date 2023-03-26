Women in World Jazz Showcases History Through Music at Newton Free Library Event

An enthusiastic audience shook maracas in a conga line, while others danced and sang along with Women in World Jazz at Druker Auditorium in the Newton Free Library on Monday night.

“Coming together through music, and the joy of making music together, makes these performances worth it,” Tal Shalom-Kobi, the group’s leader and upright bass and accordion player, said. “There’s a lot of energy, a lot of interest, care, and good intentions.”

Women in World Jazz is an educational band that performs musical styles from around the world. The group emphasizes its mission of social justice and spreads awareness of the advocacy efforts of the artists whose compositions they choose to perform.

They opened their set of seven songs with “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” by Annie Lenox and Dave Stewart. Drummer Diane Gately counted the band in and the music quickly filled the auditorium and had the audience singing along.

The group selected the works of other recognizable artists like Joan Baez and Nina Simone, but also some pieces by artists that are less well known, like Misia and Angélique Kidjo.

The mission of educating others on social justice has informed the group’s choices on artists to include in its sets, according to Shalom-Kobi.

“When I was looking around and selecting the musicians or the groups, I selected them on people that I know are very well resonating with the same moral values that I have,” she said.