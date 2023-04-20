Anderson Allows One Hit in BC’s 6–0 Victory Over Providence

Boston College softball has only thrown one no-hitter this season—an Abby Dunning performance in the Eagles’ opening day 4–0 shutout against Illinois State.

But on Wednesday in Providence, R.I., BC starter Sussanah Anderson allowed just one hit and one walk against Providence—the Eagles’ least amount of hits they’ve allowed since Dunning’s no-hitter on Feb. 10.

But it wasn’t just Anderson’s one-hit, nine-strikeout, and one-walk evening that sent BC back into the winner’s column. The Eagles’ (20–22, 2–13 Atlantic Coast) offense matched a season-high 11 hits en route to their 6–0 win over the Friars (12–25, 4–11 Big East). Wednesday’s contest marked just the third time Providence has been shut out this season, and also the first time BC and the Friars faced off in four years.

Freshman Aleyah Terrell, who made her 17th start of the season, clipped a single in the top of the first inning off of Providence starting pitcher Riley Quirk. A wild pitch to Abigail Knight allowed Terrell to advance to second base, and Hannah Slike knocked a single to right center to put BC up 1–0.

Anderson swiftly took care of the Friars, throwing a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the first to put BC back at the plate.

Gianna Sarlo began the top of the second inning with a single and was promptly moved to second base on another wild pitch by Quirk. Kali Case subsequently drew a walk, setting up shortstop Nicole Giery for a chance to drive in some runs. Giery was right on script, as the Eagles’ batting-average leader blasted a home run to center field to put BC ahead 4–0. Giery’s home run marked her fourth of the year.

Knight proceeded to be walked, and Slike slapped a single to center field, but BC couldn’t drive in any more runs as Meghan Schoutan fouled out to end the inning.

Anderson continued her stellar performance in the bottom of the fourth inning, throwing another 1-2-3 inning. Her only allowed hit of the day came in the fifth inning, as Kaelyn Loncharich singled down the left field line. Anderson hit a batter, placing runners on first and second base, but that was the closest Providence would come to scoring all game, as Anderson forced a groundout before striking out the Friars next two batters to end the inning.

BC added two insurance runs in the top of the fifth inning with a Maycee Hilt double—just her fifth hit of the season—and a Sarlo homer. Sarlo ripped the ball to center field to put BC ahead 6–0 and tallied two RBI’s.

TWO RUN SHOT FOR GIANNA SARLO!!!!!

Eagles now up 6-0 in the fifth!!



📺https://t.co/W6xvdOV7VM

📊https://t.co/xT53czH5rX pic.twitter.com/u1FLsziXDw — BC Softball🥎 (@BC_Softball) April 19, 2023

The Eagles’ two hits in the inning were enough to score two final runs in the fifth, and added wood to the fire in BC’s eventual 6–0 win.

Anderson’s final strikeout of the game occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning when Julia Renny struck out swinging, bringing Anderson’s strikeout total to 130 on the year—the most on BC’s roster.