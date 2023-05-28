Boston Calling: Highlighting Local Acts

Boston Calling, an annual music festival held in the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Mass., shines a big spotlight on local, Boston artists in addition to its big headliners. Here is a list of local artists from each day of the festival that are worth checking out.

Friday May 26

GA-20 – 3:20 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. on the Blue Stage

Formed in the Boston suburbs in 2018, GA-20 brings an old-school blues and rock and roll sound to Boston Calling. Melodic, groovy guitar, and smooth vocals characterize the three piece band’s music. “Dry Run,” the band’s top song on Spotify with around 400,000 streams, and “Jolene,” a cover of Dolly Parton’s hit song, are two standouts on GA-20’s discography.

If you’re looking for a band to take you back to the sound of the ’60s, check out GA-20.

Little Fuss – 6:55 p.m. – 7:35 p.m. on the Happy Valley Red Stage

Little Fuss characterizes itself as an art-pop band on its bio on Spotify. The band’s discography, especially “Hypothetical Girl,” feels pop-punk inspired with the use of heavy guitars. The band released its most recent track “What’s It Matter to You,” at midnight on May 26 ahead of its Boston Calling performance. The songs are introspective and easily relatable for all kinds of people in the audience.

If you’re looking for moody indie pop songs to bop your head along to, check out Little Fuss.

Saturday May 27

Chrysalis – 2:55 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. on the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage

Chrysalis, whose real name is Indigo Ansin, is an indie folk artist currently attending Berklee College of Music. Their music is soft and angelic, similar to The Lumineers, the Saturday headliners. Chrysalis’ voice, with their soft yet slightly gruff undertones, makes their music more unique. Some standout tracks are “july” and their newest single “shapeshift,” released on May 24. The single “shapeshift” seems to lead to a more upbeat direction for chrysalis but the harmonica keeps it grounded to the singer-songwriter’s folk roots.

If you’re looking for a restful, indie pop and folk set, check out Chrysalis.

Coral Moons – 4:05 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. on the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage

Indie band Coral Moons formed in Boston, Mass. but currently resides in Rochester, N.Y. The band combines indie pop with funk elements in its basslines and inclusion of trumpets. The group released its debut album Fieldcrest on Aug. 6, 2021, which contains their most streamed song on Spotify “Winnebago.” Other popular tracks for the group include “Fall in Love” and “I Feel Alive.” While “Fall in Love” has a similar funk vibe as “Winnebago,” “I Feel Alive” has more of a mellow, indie rock element.

If you’re looking for a set with songs you can belt, check out Coral Moons.

Sunday May 28

Juice – 1:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. on the Happy Valley Red Stage

Juice, consisting of seven band members, formed at Boston College in 2013. Since then, the band has released various singles, including “Audrey Tell Me” in 2018, and its album Boy Story in 2021. Juice mainly records indie pop songs with R&B and hip hop influences. Among Juice’s most popular tracks, besides “Audrey Tell Me” with over 4 million streams on Spotify, are “Workin’ on Lovin’ ,” about struggling to make a relationship work and “Make Pretend,” which has over two million streams on Spotify.

If you’re looking for a set full of indie pop songs to dance to, check out Juice.

Mint Green – 2:20 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. on the Blue Stage

Mint Green is a two piece emo pop band from Boston. The duo released its first record All Girls Go to Heaven in 2022. Mint Green, which was previously a trio, has been releasing music together since the release of its EP Growth in 2016. Their music invokes early 2000 pop-punk nostalgia with tracks like “Callie” and “Body Language.”

If you’re looking to relive your emo youth, check out Mint Green.