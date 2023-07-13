BC Hires Todd Interdonato as New Head Baseball Coach

Nine days after Mike Gambino left Boston College baseball to become the head coach of Penn State in the Big 10, the Eagles have found their new head coach.

BC officially hired Todd Interdonato as its next head baseball coach on Wednesday afternoon. Interdonato becomes the Eagles’ ninth head coach in program history. He inherits a team that earned a program-best 16 conference wins, its best all-time record, and highest-ever program ranking in the 2023 season under Gambino.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Interdonato and his family to the Boston College family,” BC Director of Athletics Blake James said in a release from BC Athletics. “Todd is a proven winner, a championship coach, a developer of young men on and off the baseball diamond and a man whose values align with ours. I have no doubt that he will elevate our baseball program to unprecedented heights and we cannot wait for him to get started.”

According to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, BC looked hard at a few other candidates, but coaches like Stetson’s Steve Trimper and Northeastern’s Mike Glavine decided to stay at their respective programs.

The move marks James’ first major head coaching hire at BC.

“My wife Melissa, our girls and I are thrilled to be here in Boston and to lead this program,” Interdonato said in the release. “Thank you to Father Leahy, Blake James and all those involved in the hiring process for having the confidence in me to continue pushing BC baseball forward.”

Previously the head coach at Wofford for 16 seasons, Interdonato recorded 455 career wins with the Terriers, good for first among Wofford head coaches. In 2021, he led Wofford to its first-ever regular season Southern Conference championship while being named the Southern Conference Coach of the Year. The Terriers finished the season with a 36–21 overall record and a 21–9 conference record, which was the most conference wins in school history.

Both Interdonato and the Terriers earned those awards once again in 2022, notching a 42–16–1 overall record and a 16–4–1 conference record. Wofford also entered the Top 25 rankings for the first time in program history, and remained ranked for three straight weeks, reaching as high as No. 22 in the Baseball America Top 25.

Wofford finished the 2023 season with a 40–19 clip and a 12–9 conference record. The 40 wins marked back-to-back 40-win seasons for the first time in program history.

Before becoming the program’s head coach in 2008, Interdonato spent two seasons as Wofford’s hitting coach and offensive coordinator while also coaching third base.

Interdonato spent a year as an assistant coach at Fort Scott Community College in 2005. He spent two years at Gardner-Webb as an assistant as well.

Interdonato received his first coaching gig as an assistant with UNC Asheville in 2002, where he was the hitting and outfield coach. Interdonato graduated from UNC Asheville in 2000 after spending his last two collegiate seasons with the team. He played one season of professional baseball with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League.

Now, Interdonato faces the challenge of keeping the Eagles competitive in the ACC after their best season since 2016. His first step will be to hire a new staff, as BC’s previous assistant coaches, Kevin Vance and Tyler Holt, were hired away by Arizona and North Florida. According to Kendall Rogers, Holt left due to “budgetary constraints” at BC.

Currently, only two individuals are listed as baseball coaches on BC’s website: Greg Sullivan, assistant coach, and Alison Coatsworth, director of baseball operations.