Allyson Swaby Selected to Jamaica National Team World Cup Roster

Former Boston College women’s soccer player Allyson Swaby, BC ’18, was selected for the Jamaica national team roster for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will begin on July 23.

Swaby is no stranger to international competition, as just months after graduating from BC, she made her first cap–—an international appearance as a member of the senior national team—in 2018, competing in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football tournament.

Her appearance in the 2023 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand, will mark Swaby’s second straight World Cup appearance, her first coming in 2019 when Jamaica was eliminated in the group stage of the tournament. Jamaica’s 2019 appearance marked the first time that its women’s national team qualified for the Women’s World Cup.

Swaby played an integral role on that 2019 team, playing every single minute of each game, a consistency that can be traced back to her time on the Heights. The defender was a staple in the Eagles’ lineup from 2014–2017, playing a total of 72 games and notching 6,299 total minutes.

Throughout her four years at BC, she missed just three ACC games.

As a freshman, Swaby started in every single game, earning All-ACC Freshman Team honors. As a sophomore, she helped lead the Eagles to an 11–7–2 record while netting her second and final career goal at BC.

In her junior year, the West Hartford, Conn. native continued to show her durability by playing 90-plus minutes in every game but two. She was awarded the Athletic Director’s Academic Achievement Award that year.

In her final year on the Heights, Swaby was named a co-captain and finished her BC campaign in the same way she started it—with consistency and longevity. Swaby totaled 1,815 minutes played over the course of 20 games.

She is currently a member of Paris Saint-Germain of Division 1 Féminine, who she joined after a short stint with the National Women’s Soccer League’s Angel City Football Club in 2022.