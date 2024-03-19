BC Downed by Northeastern 10–6

For the first three innings of Boston College baseball’s matchup against Northeastern, neither team scored. But after back-and-forth fourth and fifth innings which totaled nine runs, the Eagles offense halted and was unable to keep up with Northeastern in the remaining four innings.

After relief pitchers Jordan Fisse and Michael Farinelli allowed a four-run sixth inning for Northeastern (13–6), BC (11–8, 2–4 Atlantic Coast) failed to respond until it scored one run in the ninth inning, which proved to be too little too late. The Eagles ultimately used seven pitchers in a 10–6 loss to their cross-town rival.

“Midweeks and Sundays usually come down to bullpen versus bullpen, and they got two really good appearances out of their pen, and we did not get good appearances out of ours,” BC head coach Todd Interdonato said.

In the top of the sixth, Luke Beckstein doubled down the left field line to score Carmelo Musacchia, who had singled into left field in the at bat prior, tying things up 5–5. Then, Mike Sirota singled into left field, which allowed Beckstein to race home and narrowly evade Parker Landwehr’s tag at the plate.

After the score, Fisse was replaced by Farinelli. But Farinelli’s stint on the mound did not go any smoother. Alex Lane crushed a home run off of him to put the Huskies up 8–5—a hole BC was unable to crawl out of.

“I just felt like we did not play well and got beat because of it,” Interdonato said.

The run differential was not always in the Huskies’ favor, though. In fact, BC led in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cam Caraher singled straight into center field, sending Vince Cimini home to cut the Huskies’ lead to 3–1. Then, with the bases loaded, Landwehr sent a double bouncing down the left field line, scoring Caraher, Adam Magpoc, and Kyle Wolff to give BC a 4–3 lead.

“I thought we were fortunate to have a lead because we just played sloppy, allowed them to take the lead to start,” Interdonato said.

After the Huskies got a run back in the top of the fifth, the Eagles responded with a homer from Wolff in the bottom of the fifth that he sent over the left field wall. But after that point, BC was unable to put up any more runs on the scoreboard until Landwehr’s home run in the bottom of the ninth.

The Huskies picked up insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings to reach double-digit runs and solidify their win.

BC’s Evan Moore got the start on Tuesday, and held the Huskies scoreless in the first three innings, recording four strikeouts and allowing just three hits, keeping the Huskies’ offense at bay to start the game.

“I thought Evan did a great job—goes out there and goes three scoreless and just ready to hand the baton,” Interdonato said.

But things went downhill for BC in the top of the fourth, when Gavin Hasche replaced Moore and gave up three runs in the frame. One of the runs scored on a passed ball that went behind the catcher, another on a home run, and the third on an RBI double.

Once the scoring started, there was no stopping the Huskies. They scored in five of the nine innings played on the way to their four-run win.

The loss comes after the Eagles went 2–1 over the weekend against Pittsburgh in their second ACC series of the year.

“Been a lot of travel,” Interdonato said. “[We’ll] take tomorrow off, and then a good practice on Thursday, and then back out on Friday.”