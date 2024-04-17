Eagles Earn Season Sweep Over UConn with 8–2 Win

The beginning of Boston College baseball’s game against UConn on Wednesday afternoon did not begin in the Eagles’ favor.

Just minutes into the first inning of the game, UConn’s third batter ripped a Jordan Fisse pitch into left field for a two-run homer that gave the Huskies a 2–0 lead.

But BC appeared to be unfazed.

The Eagles (20–16, 7–11 Atlantic Coast) gave up no more runs to UConn (17–17, 4–2 Big East) from that point on, and ultimately took an 8–2 win over the Huskies.

“I thought Jordan [Fisse] really was mature,” BC head coach Todd Interdonato said. “He got one out, gave up two runs, and then he ended up getting eight more outs after that. His maturity, and being able to handle that, kind of allowed the rest of our guys to take a deep breath and then just keep playing.”

After the early homer, the Eagles’ defense pulled through in the first inning, just as it would all game. Cameron Leary made a diving catch in the outfield, and the Eagles stopped the Huskies from scoring any more runs.

“We asked our outfielders to play more aggressively, and frankly just to play better, and I felt like Cam Leary making that diving play early kind of set the tone and gave our defense a spark,” Interdonato said.

After allowing a homer in the first inning, Fisse pitched two scoreless innings. Then, Brian McMonagle stepped in and did the same.

Adam Crowley provided a less dominant performance on the mound, walking two runners in a row. But the Eagles’ defense came to the rescue once again and converted on a double play to end the sixth inning with a 7–2 lead.

“We ended up making a ton of really good plays, and that was the difference,” Interdonato said.

The Eagles’ offense backed up their strong defensive performance.

After a silent first inning, Cam Caraher finally broke through with a single into left center. Beck Milner walked, and Sean McNulty stepped up to the plate with two runners on base.

McNulty delivered with a single that went deep into left center, and Caraher sprinted to home plate to score from second base. Milner got all the way to third thanks to a fielding error by the Huskies.

The inning continued to go the Eagles’ way when Adam Magpoc hit an RBI single to tie the game at 2–2.

BC extended its lead to 5–2 in the bottom of the third. A single from Kyle Wolff started things off, then the Eagles caught a break when Tommy Ellisen threw a wild pitch that allowed Wolff to snag second.

Vince Cimini walked, and an RBI single from Parker Landwehr scored Wolff and advanced Cimini to third.

McNulty capitalized on the Eagles’ scoring position once again, and notched a bunt to the left side that scored Landwehr from third. Caraher showed his speed, and sprinted through home plate from second.

The Eagles picked up two more runs in the fourth inning, but were held scoreless until the bottom of the eighth inning.

Some drama took place in the top of the eighth when Brad Lombardi was ejected after his pitch hit UConn’s Luke Broadhurst.

“There was just a little controversy of the way the kid ran down the line before, and we certainly didn’t throw at him on purpose,” Interdonato said. “Just kind of the way it turned out.”

Beck Milner went in for Lombardi and immediately drew a hit that the Eagles’ defense converted into a double play that ended the inning, warranting an eruption from the dugout.

In the bottom of the inning, Milner hit a double into left center, and Adam Magpoc singled. Then, Magpoc was caught trying to steal second, but the play gave Milner time to steal home plate on the same play, capping off the Eagles’ scoring and giving the Eagles an 8–2 win.