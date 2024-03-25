Newton Man Killed in House Fire

One man is dead following a fire Sunday morning at 1243 Walnut St. in Newton, according to city officials.

“Our hearts go out to the family who lost a loved one today,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and Fire Chief Gregory Gentile said in a press release. “This is the third fatal fire in our community since December.”

The Newton Fire Department responded to 911 calls at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. First responders reported seeing fire coming out of the two-family duplex’s windows.

Firefighters were told that one person was still in the building, and were able to locate him on the first floor. The man’s injuries were fatal, however, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the press release, firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The fire department, the Newton Police Department, state fire investigators, and state police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed to the public.

“We want to urge all our residents to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home,” the press release says. “And if you hear those alarms sound, please — get out, stay out, and close the doors on the way out.”