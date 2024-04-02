BC Tallies Just One Hit in 2–0 Win Over UConn

It’s not often that a team wins a game after tallying just one hit in an entire contest—especially when that one hit comes on a bunt.

But that is exactly what Boston College softball did in its Tuesday matchup against UConn, as the Eagles’ only hit came in the bottom of the sixth inning off a bunt from Makenna Segal that knocked in BC’s second run and gave the Eagles a 2–0 lead.

“Makenna’s been awesome,” BC head coach Amy Kvilhaug said. “Whenever I put the bunt call on, which has been about three times in the last couple games, she’s gotten every bunt down. So I had nothing but confidence that she was going to do it … she did what she knew needed to be done for the team.”

After five and a half innings of scoreless softball, the Eagles (23–11, 4–5 Atlantic Coast) took that lead into the final half inning of play, during which Halie Pappion shut UConn (19–16, 7–2 Big East) down in 1-2-3 fashion to give BC a 2–0 win.

Papillon anchored the Eagles’ defense and frustrated the Huskies offense through seven innings of pitching. She allowed just three hits and one walk in her performance, keeping the Huskies at bay for the entire game.

“Pap was great,” Kvilhaug said. “I mean, Pap kept us in the game and gave us an opportunity to win a game in a game where we were struggling to get really anything going. So, kudos to Pap and the defense that played behind her.”

The midweek tilt got off to a slow start, as a runner from either side did not even make it to first base until Elisabeth Laviolette drew a walk in the bottom of the second inning. No runs were scored until BC cracked the game open in the sixth.

As the pitching duel continued, neither squad gave up an inch. Maycee Hilt showed her arm strength as she caught two runners stealing, limiting the runners that the Huskies were able to move into scoring position.

“Maycee did a great job back there,” Kvilhaug said. “You know, she doesn’t get a lot of time back there, but the time that she does, she takes advantage of so it’s great to see her do well.”

BC snapped the stalemate in the bottom of the sixth inning. Emma Jackson got the Eagles started with a reach on error. On the very next pitch, she swiped second base to give BC a runner in scoring position.

Hannah Slike moved Jackson to third with a sacrifice bunt, and set up Nicole Girey to knock Jackson in with one out in the frame.

But Jackson needed no help, as she stole home on a wild pitch from Hallie Siems to give BC its first advantage of the game.

Giery walked, then proceeded to steal second and third base.

Gator Robinson walked, and Segal laid down a bunt that scored Giery to make it 2–0 BC. The Eagles stranded two runners on the corners, but took their lead into the final inning, when Pappion completed her shutout.

“Let’s try to do something to get something going,” Kvilhaug said of her message to the team in the final innings. “It was just an understanding of, we needed to do something to push runs across and that was what we did.”