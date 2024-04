The Boston College softball season is in full swing with a current record of 23-13. The Eagles, led by head coach Amy Kvilhaug, overtook the University of Connecticut Huskies in a 2-0 win on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, but then they suffered a 0-4 and 4-5 loss to the University of Pittsburgh in a double header on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Photo Credits:

Kellen Davis / Heights Staff: #1, #3, #5, #7

Chris Ticas / Heights Editor #2, #4, #6