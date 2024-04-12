BC Rebounds From Beanpot Loss With 7–1 Win Over Dartmouth

After surrendering a 7–0 shutout loss to Northeastern that left Boston College baseball’s spirits low as they left their field on Tuesday night, the Eagles seemed to be in need of a rebound. Their Wednesday afternoon opponent, Dartmouth, had lost six of its last seven games coming into the matchup—a pattern which BC capitalized on.

The Eagles (18–15, 6–10 Atlantic Coast) extended the Big Greens’ four-game losing streak, handing Dartmouth (7–16, 2–7 Ivy League) a 7–1 loss.

“When you play a game like yesterday, that’s as frustrating as it was, all you want to do is play,” BC head coach Todd Interdonato said. “I was excited about the fact that we were able to come back out and play, and obviously excited [about] the fact that we won.”

Frontlining the Eagles’ victorious effort was starting pitcher Bobby Chicoine and reliever Brad Lombardi. The two combined for two hits and no walks in three total innings, keeping Dartmouth’s offense at a stalemate.

“We hope this is the start of [Bobby Chicoine] coming back and becoming a really big piece of our staff,” Interdonato said.

The Eagles got an early offensive start to follow Chicoine’s first inning, which held Dartmouth scoreless.

In the bottom of the first, BC leadoff hitter Patrick Roche hit a single into left center. Cameron Leary followed it with a walk. This season, his 41 walks lead the Eagles.

A wild pitch advanced Leary to second and Roche to third moments later, and Kyle Wolff’s two RBI single through the right side sealed the deal for both of them as they sprinted through home base to put the Eagles up 2–0.

In the top of the frame, Brian McMonagle came in at pitcher, and a fly out from Max Zajec stranded three runners on base for Dartmouth, keeping the Big Green scoreless.

The Eagles’ offense backed up this defensive performance in the bottom of the frame with two more runs to stretch their lead to four.

The first came from Sam McNulty, who singled out to third base, advanced to second on a walk from Roche, then scored off of a Leary single to second base.

After Leary’s single, Wolff and Nick Wang were both hit by pitches, advancing Roche through home plate.

Lombardi’s pitching in the fourth inning yielded no hits and a quick three outs.

In the bottom of the fourth, Roche singled through the right side. The first baseman was unable to get a hand on the hit, and Roche sprinted to second base.

But he didn’t stop there.

Roche made the most out of Dartmouth’s throwing error and made his way all the way to third base, diving to avoid being tagged out—a play that set him up for a run off of Wolff’s subsequent double down the right field line.

John Collins hit his first career triple for the Eagles shortly later, scoring Wolff.

That run was the last the Eagles could put on the board until the bottom of the eighth, when Leary singled up the middle. His hit scored McNulty, who had doubled down the left field line to start the inning, then advanced to third base off a bunt from Roche.

Dartmouth scored its sole run of the game in the top of the inning with Jordan Fisse on the mound. Nathan Cmeyla doubled deep into left center, scoring leadoff hitter Kolton Freeman, who had walked.

But Fisse and reliever Adam Crowley allowed no more hits for the remainder of the game, and BC came away with a win.

