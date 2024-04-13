No. 16 Hokies Trample Eagles 12–2 in Five Innings

Just over two weeks ago, Boston College softball completed a 4–0 upset over Clemson, which was ranked No. 16 at the time, marking the Eagles’ first ever win against the Tigers.

Friday night’s game against current No. 16 Virginia Tech did not go as well for the Eagles.

BC (25–15, 5–9 Atlantic Coast) was mercy-ruled by Virginia Tech (30–9–1, 13–4) in Blacksburg, VA., ultimately taking home a 12–2 loss in six innings of play.

The Hokies got their win off of a dominant fifth inning during which they hit three homers and scored six runs.

The Hokies wasted no time to begin the inning, and Emma Ritter slammed a home run into left field. Addy Greene bunted a single right after, then advanced to second off a BC error, setting her team up for another run early in the inning.

Michelle Chatfield’s at bat continued the Hokies’ hitting stretch. She sent a home run down the left field line, scoring herself and Greene to put the Hokies up 6–2.

BC sent in Addison Jackson to relieve pitcher Abby Dunning at that point, but Jackson, too, proved unable to stop the Hokies. McMillan walked, then Bre Peck’s double down the left field line scored her.

Moments later, the Hokies collected runs off their third home run of the inning—this one from Cameron Fagan.

Gabriella Aughton relieved Jackson after the homer, and proved herself by containing the Huskies. She struck out two batters, and Kylie Aldridge filed out to left field to end the inning.

Aughton’s success on the mound came too late, and BC’s offense remained at a stalemate in the sixth and final inning, as they scored no runs off of no hits.

The first four innings of the game were far less lopsided.

Virginia Tech got on the board first in the bottom of the first. Greene walked, then McMillan hit a single, advancing Greene to second. Greene advanced to third on the throw, then stole home base moments later, putting the Hokies up 1–0.

BC was able to answer in the top of the second. Jules Shields and Emma Jackson both walked to start the inning, then Makenna Segal’s sacrifice bunt advanced them to second and third.

Gator Robinson reached on an error, allowing Jackson to advance to third and Shields to get through home plate to tie things up. Robinson was caught stealing on the next play, but Jackson scored on the throw, giving the Eagles a 2–1 lead.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Jackson’s run through home plate would be the last of the evening.

Virginia Tech responded in the bottom half of the inning. After C. Fagan grounded out and M. Louko doubled to left center, K. Aldridge sent a 2 RBI homer flying through right center, putting Virginia Tech up 3–2.

The Hokies didn’t score again until the bottom of the fifth, but their defense and prolific scoring in that inning allowed them to coast past the Eagles with a 10-run win.