Eagles Dominated by Notre Dame 14–3

A home run to left field. A single up the middle. A double down the right field line.

Those were the results of Notre Dame’s first three at bats of the game between Boston College baseball and the Irish on Friday night.

Notre Dame tallied an additional three hits, including another home run and double, in the first inning alone and built a six-run after one frame.

BC (20–17, 7–12 Atlantic Coast) was ultimately crushed 14–3 in six and half innings by Notre Dame (18–18, 3–16), the team that currently holds the worst conference record in the ACC.

The game went downhill for the Eagles from the moment that Michael Farinelli took his starting position on the mound. His first pitch ended with TJ Williams smacking the ball out of the park and jogging through the bases to put the Irish up 1–0.

David Glancy scored shortly after. He hit a single up the middle, then Jack Penney’s double drove Glancy through home plate.

A single and a double later, The Irish had two runners on base and a 3–0 advantage. Tito Flores took advantage, and sent the ball flying 395 feet for a three-RBI home run that put the Eagles in a 6–0 hole.

BC head coach Todd Interdonato initially kept the ball in Farinelli’s hands in the second after a double play and Parker Landwehr pop out ended the top half of the frame with the Eagles still scoreless.

But just two batters into Notre Dame’s lineup, Interdonato had seen enough from his starting pitcher.

Farinelli allowed a single and an RBI double before being replaced by Kyle Kipp.

The Irish scored two more runs in the inning with Kipp pitching. He walked one batter and hit another with a pitch, aiding the Irish’s already dominant offensive performance.

Heading into the third inning, BC was down 9–0.

The Eagles were finally able to get on the board in the top of the third, which started with a walk from Cam Caraher, who has the second-most walks for BC this season.

Beck Milner hit a double down the right field line, allowing Caraher to sprint to third base. Then, Sean McNulty grounded out to third base, scoring Caraher.

Milner advanced to third on a passed ball and Adam Magpoc picked up an RBI single to right center that scored Milner and cut Notre Dame’s lead to seven.

9–2 was the closest the Eagles could get the score, however. Although Kipp allowed no hits and no runs in the bottom of the third, the Eagles’ perceived progress was completely eliminated in the fourth inning, when BC gave up four runs and put up none of their own.

Kipp gave up a triple to left center from Connor Hincks, then an RBI double scored him.

At that point, Gavin Hasche came in for Kipp. But he gave up three runs and another home run. The Eagles had no answer.

After Hasche hit Williams with a pitch, Stephen McLendon relieved him.

BC picked up one more run in the matchup off a double RBI from Barry Walsh that scored Kyle Wolff in the top of the sixth.

The Irish responded in the bottom of the inning with another home run, this one from Hincks, to cap off scoring and end the game 14–3.