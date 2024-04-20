Eagles Fall to No. 18 Florida State 6–0

In the bottom of the third inning, Boston College Softball trailed by one run to No. 18 Florida State with runners on first and third and two outs.

Jules Shields was up, and the Eagles had a prime opportunity to tie the game. But Shields hit a line drive out and Florida State went on to shut the Eagles out, ultimately picking up five extra runs en route to a 6–0 win.

In front of a packed crowd at Harrington Athletics Village Friday afternoon, the Eagles (25–17, 5–11 Atlantic Coast) were shut out for the sixth time this season. The Eagle’s lack of offense allowed the Seminoles’ (34–10, 13–3) to run away with the game and take the 6–0 victory. The final score was partially a testament to BC’s defense, which faced the squad with the seventh best batting average in the NCAA.

The Seminoles struck first in the top of the opening frame. Jaysoni Beachum reached first base on a fielder’s choice, and ultimately stole second, making her way into scoring position with two outs. Abby Dunning then surrendered the first run of the game when Isa Torres hit a liner to left field, scoring Beachum to give FSU a 1–0 lead.

Nicole Giery started the Eagle’s offense with a one-out double that flew over the right fielder’s head and reached the wall. But a strikeout and popout left Giery on base, ending the inning.

Dunning and the Eagles’ defense then shut down the Seminoles in the second, not allowing any batters to reach first.

The Eagles continued to struggle offensively, though, as they hit into two ground outs and a flyout, as the game remained 1–0.

The third inning started with Dunning recording her first strikeout of the game. Then, Kaley Mudge hit a line-drive single and Beachum walked, which put the Seminoles back in scoring position.

A fielding error when Torres hit a line drive to second base gave the Seminoles a 3–0 lead as Mudge and Beachum both made their way across home plate.

In the bottom of the third, Gator Robinson executed a successful bunt, sprinting hard to be safe at first. Giery, the key to the Eagles offense, hit a line drive to the second baseman who couldn’t control the ball and allowed the Eagles to have runners on second and third with two outs. But BC was unable to capitalize on the opportunity, with Jules Shields flying out to close the inning.

Robinson carried the Eagles defense in the top of the fifth, recording all three outs, with two strong throws to first and a caught pop-up.

In the top of the fifth the Eagles made no progress cutting into the lead and went three up, three down, including two strikeouts.

In the top of the sixth the Seminoles added to their lead. Ashtyn Danley started the inning with a single to first and a Devyn Flaherty knock that resulted in an error scored her which extended FSU’s lead 4–0.

Emma Jackson closed out the inning before more damage could be done when she dove to stop the ball and threw herself onto second base to beat the runner and end the inning.

The Eagles started the sixth with a walk, but Giery then hit into a perfectly executed double play and Jules Shields grounded out to send the Eagles into the final inning, still without any runs.

FSU capped off the game by adding two more runs in the seventh. Beachum launched a home run off the scoreboard in left field to make the Seminoles’ lead 5–0. Then, the Seminoles made it 6–0 when Danley ripped a double through the right side to score Annie Potter who pinch ran for Kalei Harding who had been hit by a pitch earlier in the inning.

BC failed to respond in the bottom of the seventh, and walked away with their fourth straight loss.

Coach Kvilhaug was not available to comment after the game.