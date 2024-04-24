Eagles Fall to UConn 5–4, Lose Seventh in a Row

Entering its midweek matchup against UConn on Tuesday night, Boston College softball was in a desperate search of making a return to the win column.

Entering the affair on a six-game skid and a run differential of 44 runs in those losses, BC’s offense wasted no time going to work against UConn, looking to earn the season sweep over the Huskies.

After Hannah Slike scored on a Gator Robinson single to put the Eagles up 1–0 in the first inning, the Eagles offense looked to be on track to complete that feat. But a three-run fifth inning from UConn (26–20, 12–6 Big East) gave the Huskies a 5–4 advantage over BC (25–20, 5–13 Atlantic Coast), and the Eagles ultimately fell to Uconn for their seventh straight loss.

After BC opened the scoring in the first inning to make it a 1–0 game, the Huskies wasted no time responding.

A deep flyout from Rosie Garcia allowed Lauren Benson to trot home and knot the game at 1–1, while Grace Jenkins made her way into scoring position.

Jana Sanden then laced a single into left field that scored Jenkins and gave the Huskies the advantage over BC 2–1.

After a scoreless second inning for both squads, Nicole Giery knotted the game up at two runs apiece when she launched a solo shot to dead center field on a 2–1 count. Unfortunately for the Eagles, no one else was on base.

BC regained its lead in the top of the fifth. After Kalie Case started the inning with a strikeout, the Eagles went to work.

Slike walked, then stole second. Giery continued to have a day at the plate and ripped a double down the left field line on a full count to score Slike and make it a 3–2 game.

Robinson followed her up with a single to left center, and Giery rounded the bases to extend BC’s lead to two runs.

But just as they had done in the bottom of the first, the Huskies responded in the bottom of the frame.

Halie Pappion entered the game in relief of Jackson, and UConn’s offense came to life.

After forcing a groundout on the first batter she faced, things began to unwind for Pappion.

Haley Coupal picked up a one-out double, narrowly beating the throw to second base after a review of the play, and then Lexi Hastings walked to put two runners on base for the Huskies.

Benson then unleashed a double on a full count to left center that scored both baserunners and tied the game at four runs apiece.

After Benson advanced to third on a groundout, Garcia brought her home by reaching on an error by Giery to make it 5–4.

BC still had two innings to respond to the Huskies, but silent sixth and seventh innings put an end to the Eagles’ hopes of snapping their losing streak, which extended to seven with the loss.

Pappion was handed the loss, and BC its inching toward a .500 record.