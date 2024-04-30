Eagles Drop the Battle of Comm. Ave to No. 22 Boston University in 6–1 Defeat

Entering Tuesday afternoon’s contest in Boston, the Eagles (27–22, 7–14 Atlantic Coast) held a slim 26–25 lead over the No. 22 Terriers (46–4–1, 15–0 Patriot League) in all-time head-to-head matchups. But after dropping their sixth-straight loss in the battle of Commonwealth Avenue, the Eagles allowed the Terriers to even the series at twenty-six wins apiece.

BU has been a tough team for any school to beat. The Terriers have the second-lowest ERA and the twelfth-highest batting average in NCAA Division-1 softball.

After a scoreless first inning, a Jordan Stephens single at the top of the second inning appeared to give the Eagles some life. But the Eagles’ offense was quickly shut down by a Terrier double play and a flyout.

In the bottom of the second, the Terriers continued to control the game as a Lauren Keleher double to left center allowed her teammates Audrey Sellers and Lauren Nett to run home.

Down 2–0 in the top of the third inning, the Eagles needed a spark.

Facing two outs, Emma Jackson doubled to center field. On the very next pitch, Hannah Slike followed suit as she also launched a double to center field—allowing Jackson to score and cutting the deficit to one run.

The back-to-back doubles could have been the confidence boost the Eagles needed to overcome the Terriers’ formidable pitching, but they never managed to cut the lead down any further.

In the bottom of the third, Brooke Deppiesse hit a solo home run to reclaim the two-run advantage for BU.

Paired with a fourth inning that saw the Terriers extend their lead thanks to a Keleher triple for an RBI, the Eagles entered the fifth inning searching for a way to claw their way back from a 4–1 deficit.

But before the Eagles could step up to the plate, the Terriers made a pitching change. Subbing out Allison Boaz for Kasey Ricard, whose 1.19 ERA is the eighth lowest in the nation, did not make the Eagles’ task any easier.

To start the fifth inning, Ricard forced a Zoe Hines strikeout and a Jackson groundout before Hannah Slike singled—marking her second hit of the day.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, nothing emerged from it, and Slike’s single would be the only hit Ricard allowed in the three innings she pitched.

In the bottom of the fifth, BU found themselves with a runner on second and one on third with only one out. BC’s Addison Jackson helped prevent the Terriers from capitalizing on their prime positioning with, following a flyout, a strikeout on a full count.

A scoreless sixth inning for the Eagles didn’t help their comeback effort, and it was only further quelled by a Keleher two-run homer that extended the BU lead to 6–1.

Following the home run, Gabriella Aughton subbed in for Jackson, making her second appearance on the mound this season. Aughton closed out the sixth not allowing a hit in four at-bats.

With their backs against the wall at the top of the seventh, the Eagles’ batting fortunes did not change, as a foul out and two strikeouts concluded the game.