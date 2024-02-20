Black History Month 2024

A Special Edition of The Heights Featuring the Black Individuals and Groups Shaping the History of Boston College and Beyond.
2024 Celebrating Black Voices
BC Basketball’s Coaching Staffs Mirror ACC’s Rise in Black Coaches
From Chris Meadows Sr. and Chrissy Roberts on the women’s side, to Anthony Goins (center) and Corey McCrae (right) on the men’s side, BC’s assistants ...
Black Male Initiative: Black BC Athletes Beyond Sports
The Black Male Initiative serves as a place where Black athletes at BC are able to become involved in the BC community beyond athletics.
Arts
Designing the Future of Africa Through Arts and Culture
Boston College's African Student Organization prepares for its annual Fashion Show, an upcoming event that will present the members' vision of Africa'...
Arts
Voices of Imani Builds Community Through Song
“Singing with your soul, is like, that’s what gospel is,” TeRonce Williams said. “Of course, we have to push and pray, but even then, it’s like, most...
Arts
Weynand: Horror Films Have Historically Mistreated Black Characters—Jordan Peele Changed That
Peele is helping the horror genre finally take the necessary steps to go from a total lack of representation to a genre that thrives on diverse storie...
Metro
Newton’s Verified Stop on Underground Railroad
In her memoir, Ellen Jackson, member of a Newton founding families, recounted a night in which a freedom seeker was brought to her home.
Features
Former BC Law Dean Rougeau Serves as First Black President of Holy Cross
“Toward the end of his tenure, we had some really difficult times,” Greenfield said. “We had moments of real racial reckoning in America, and, as a Bl...
Features
Success Over Stigma: Black Perspectives in STEM at BC
While some kids were afraid of going to the doctor, Christie Louis looked forward to each of her doctor’s appointments. From a young age, she knew she...
Features
Black Women Matter Initiative Cultivates Black Joy and Community at Boston College
“This was someone's big idea … and now it's become something that's tangible and possible,” Louis said. “BC has incredible resources—use those resourc...
Features
Sarkodie-Mensah Teaches Kindness in an Ever-Changing World
“BC makes sure that we practice what we preach,” Sarkodie-Mensah said. “So, men and women for others—it’s not just men and women for Boston. BC has gi...
Features
‘She Broke New Ground’: Ruth-Arlene Howe’s Legacy of Inclusion and Encouragement at BC Law
“It’s a legacy of the first Black woman on the faculty, and—as far as I remember—the second woman on the faculty,” Brodin said. “She broke new ground....