“Only Things I Want Are a Haircut And an Education”: Travel Restrictions Threaten International Students, Faculties’ Arrival

While the majority of graduate students stayed in the United States when the University suspended in-person classes in the spring, many undergraduate students returned to their home countries because they did not have a place to stay for the summer and are now unable to return, according to Director of the Office of International Students and Scholars Adrienne Nussbaum.

Students who have already received their visa do not need to renew them, as educational visas are almost always granted for the duration of their education. But for incoming freshmen and faculty who have not obtained their visas yet, embassy closures and the suspension of visa appointments as a result of the pandemic only complicate the path to the United States.

Boston College has about 220 international freshmen enrolling for the fall, but there is a strong chance the majority of them will study remotely, according to Nussbaum, who said she spends a large amount of her time ensuring that students attending classes remotely will have access to the same resources as their in-person peers.

“This is going to have a huge impact on all of our new students,” Nussbaum said.

“We understand that some first-year students are facing visa and travel problems beyond their control,” Executive Vice President Michael Lochhead and Provost and Dean of Faculties David Quigley wrote in an email to the BC community on Monday. “Those students will be provided the opportunity to take online classes, and we hope they will be able to continue their studies with us later in the academic year here in Chestnut Hill.”

For students who end up studying partially or entirely remotely in the fall, many questions still remain about tuition costs, health insurance, housing, and participation in clubs and other activities. When students were sent home in the spring semester, housing and dining charges were refunded and the entire community transitioned to a remote experience together. But in the fall, international students may miss out on club meetings and other activities that take place on campus and in person.

Further complicating matters, the United States Student and Visitor Exchange program (SEVP) announced that international students who attend a University that is offering only online classes must either transfer to a school offering in-person classes or leave the country.

For students attending schools adopting a hybrid model such as BC, the universities must certify to the SEVP that the students are not taking an entirely-online course load and that they are taking the least number of online courses possible to continue to make normal progress towards their degree.

Watts said that the lack of a UGBC senator representing international students, due to the vacancy left by a graduating senior, is coming at a particularly inopportune time, when advocacy is exactly what international students need.

“Now we don’t have anyone, no student representative,” Watts said. “The international student program and international student club aren’t advocacy based, so it’s very difficult as well to get international students speaking out about their situation because you want to get hired at the end.”

The University has not released any plans for how housing fees, activity fees, and other costs in addition to tuition will be handled for students who are not able to travel to Chestnut Hill.

On top of the travel bans, the Trump administration issued a proclamation on June 22 that suspended the processing of certain visa types in order to halt the arrival of immigrants to the United States. The proclamation stated that its purpose was to save jobs for American workers and to lower the unemployment rate, which was 11.1 percent in June.

Immigrant rights activists and economists have criticized the proclamation, saying the ban is both unnecessary and too strict. The ban on visas should not affect the vast majority of BC students or faculty.

“We have a very small number of faculty, and potentially a postdoc or a scholar on an H-1 visa that it could impact.” Nussbaum said. “It doesn’t impact international students at all, and it really only impacts anyone who is outside the United States and doesn’t have a visa yet.”

The University has visiting scholars and other shorter-term hires apply for J-1 visas, which are currently still valid for travel for academics under the new order. The closure of U.S. embassies around the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, has caused a backlog of visa applications to build, making it difficult for prospective faculty and students to obtain an appointment and have their visas processed in time for the start of the school year, according to Vice Provost for Faculties Billy Soo. Three faculty members who were planning to travel on J-1s are now uncertain if they will be able to make the journey.