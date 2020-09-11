Virtual Pops Off The Heights To Feature Josh Groban

The 28th annual Pops on the Heights will be held online due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a promotional email for the event. The fundraising event, rebranded as Pops Off the Heights, will be headlined by Grammy-nominated singer Josh Groban.

Boston College students Tiffany Brooks and Olivia Constantino, both MCAS ’21, will also perform as soloists, as will members of the Boston Pops Orchestra, led by conductor Keith Lockhart.

Groban is an American singer, songwriter, and actor with multiple platinum albums. Known for adult contemporary hits including “You Raise Me Up” and “To Where You Are,” his music has also been featured on multiple movie soundtracks, including Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast and The Polar Express.

Groban has also been featured as an actor in The Office; Crazy, Stupid, Love; and Muppets Most Wanted. In 2017, he won a Tony Award for his role as Pierre Bezukhov in the Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Groban’s newest album, Harmony, will be released in November 2020.

Last year, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. headlined the event, which raised $12.3 million toward 427 scholarships for BC students. Since its inception, Pops on the Heights has raised over $80 million for student scholarships, according to the promotional email.

This year, the event will be free to watch, although BC will still accept donations. Viewers must register in order to attend the event.

Featured image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons