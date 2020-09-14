BC Football 2020: Schedule Breakdown

2020 Schedule (Note: Italicization denotes ACC play):

Sept. 12 — Bye Week

Sept. 19 at Duke (Durham, N.C.) *ACC Opener

→ With Ohio no longer playing in the fall, Duke will now be the Eagles’ opening matchup. While in the same conference, the Eagles have only faced the Blue Devils seven times since their first matchup in 1927. BC holds a 4-3 series lead over Duke after the Blue Devils took a 9-7 win against the Eagles in 2015.

Sept. 26 vs. Texas State (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) *Home Opener

→ The game against Texas State replaces both the former contest against Ohio and one of BC’s two bye weeks. This will be the first time in program history the Eagles will play against the Bobcats, regular season or otherwise. Texas State went 3-9 last year overall and 2-6 in the Sun Belt, their three wins coming against Georgia State, Nicholls State, and South Alabama.

Oct. 3 vs. North Carolina (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

→ Similarly to Duke, the Eagles have only met the Tar Heels seven times in program history, with four of those games coming while BC was part of the ACC. This will mark the first competition between the two since 2013, when the Eagles suffered a rough 10-34 loss on the road. The last win for the Eagles came in 2004 when they pulled out a 37-24 win over the Tar Heels at the Continental Tire Bowl.

Oct. 10 vs. Pitt (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

→ Pitt will return to Chestnut Hill for the first time since 2014 to play the Eagles for the second straight season. BC took a decisive win over the Panthers at the end of last season, securing its bowl eligibility. This will be the 32nd competition between the two teams, with Pitt holding the all-time series lead at 17-14.

Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, Va.)

→ The Eagles opened their season with a bang last year, securing a solid 35-28 victory over the visiting Hokies. This year, BC will make the trip to Blacksburg to attempt a repeat of last season’s success. The Eagles trail Virginia Tech 10-18 in the all-time series, but have captured two consecutive wins during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Oct. 24 vs. Georgia Tech (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

→ While the Yellow Jackets have a decisive 7-2 all-time series lead over the Eagles, the teams have not met since 2016, when BC narrowly lost to Georgia Tech, 14-17, at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin. Only four of the teams’ nine games have come since the Eagles joined the ACC in 2005.

Oct. 31 at Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)

→ The Eagles’ last game against the Tigers came during the 2019 season, when Clemson handed BC a devastating 59-7 loss in South Carolina. BC had been woefully outmatched by the then-undefeated Tigers, so something needs to change if the Eagles want a chance of competing with Clemson.

Nov. 7 at Syracuse (Syracuse, N.Y.)

→ The Eagles were supposed to open up their 2020 campaign against the Orange, per the first schedule that was released back in January. Instead, BC will be trekking up to Syracuse for the second straight season. BC played the Orange close to the end of the 2019 season, securing a comfortable 58-27 win in a game that had been crucial for the Eagles’ bowl eligibility.

Nov. 14 vs. Notre Dame (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

→ BC will host its longstanding rival just under a year after its crushing 7-40 defeat in Indiana last season. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 16-9 and have won the last seven matchups against the Eagles. Alongside former Fighting Irish player and freshly eligible quarterback Phil Jurkovec, BC looks to get its first win over Notre Dame since it shut out the Fighting Irish 17-0 in 2008.

Nov. 21 — Bye Week

Nov. 27 vs. Louisville (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

→ This will be the 13th meeting between BC and the Cardinals, and the seventh straight year the Eagles will compete against the ACC opponent. BC lost the matchup last year, falling 39-41 in Louisville, losing star quarterback Anthony Brown to injury in the process. The last victory over the Cardinals came in 2018, when the Eagles won the Homecoming game 38-20.

Dec. 5 at Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.) *End of Regular Season

→ The Eagles close out their regular season in Virginia rather than at Wake Forest as was previously scheduled. The Eagles currently hold an undefeated record against the Cavaliers, including a decisive 41-10 victory in their last matchup in 2017. But on the other hand, Virginia went 9-5 last season and made it to the ACC Championship before losing to the eventual champions, Clemson.

