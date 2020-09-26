Boston College football trailed for the entirety of its matchup with Texas State, but a fourth-quarter push gave the Eagles all they needed to move to 2-0 on the season.

All in all, the game came down to one final drive with 47 seconds on the clock. After tying it up at 21 on the previous drive, BC’s defense forced a three-and-out, and Texas State punted it away. BC strung together five consecutive completions down the field, and a timely roughing the passer penalty brought the Eagles within firing range. With seven seconds on the clock, Aaron Boumerhi and the kicking unit came in, sealing the victory with a 36-yard field goal.

But victory wasn’t always so sure for BC.

As the clock began to wind down in the fourth quarter, Texas State—leading by seven at the time—handed BC a blessing. With 3:15 to go on the clock, the Bobcats punted it away, and officials called Jarron Morris for targeting the return man. BC then opened its penultimate drive of regulation with a short field.

After the punt, the Eagles found themselves on Texas State’s 47-yard line, and an efficient drive led to Phil Jurkovec’s five-yard pass to Hunter Long in the back of the end zone. Tied at 21, the game came down to BC forcing a three-and-out for the Bobcats, followed by the drive that gave Boumerhi his shining moment.



As Hafley put in his postgame press conference, the Eagles won it in the fourth quarter.

This story is being updated.

Featured Image by Barry Chin Courtesy of The Boston Globe