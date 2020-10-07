Sick Tok: BC Student Isolation Experience Goes Viral

When Sean Hanley checked into Boston College’s isolation housing after testing positive for COVID-19, he decided to document his experience on TikTok, a widely popular video platform, so that he could play his story back later and provide some entertainment and updates for his friends.

After uploading his first video, the first-time user of the app was surprised when he woke up the next morning to discover that his account was public, and that his most viewed video had garnered more than 700 views. Though going viral was not Hanley’s intention, “as events started unfolding,” he said, he decided to continue sharing his story on the app.

“It’s wild to me that people are watching that,” he said. “[But] I thought, ‘This is kind of interesting and might be kind of important … so let’s just roll with it.’”

@quarantinepeen2 Part 5 of my Boston College COVID disaster rant ♬ original sound – Quarantine Peen

Shortly after University Health Services notified Hanley, MCAS ’22, that he had tested positive for COVID-19, a Residential Life employee called him to explain logistics for going to isolation housing. The employee said that Eagle Escort would transport Hanley to isolation housing and provided him with instructions on what to pack.

Hanley said the ResLife employee also told him he faced allegations of breaking quarantine. The representative told him he was subject to “serious consequences,” though he did not provide any details. He asked Hanley if he had left the room “for anything out of the ordinary” while he was supposed to be in quarantine.

Hanley had in fact broken quarantine on two occasions—once to evacuate during a mandatory fire drill, he said, and again to receive his second COVID-19 test. Assuming that a mandatory fire drill and UHS-ordered COVID-19 test would count as reasonable reasons for leaving the room, Hanley said he did not think to mention the two instances to the employee.

“He was trying to get me to tell him what happened,” Hanley said. “I figured getting COVID tested wasn’t even on the radar, so I said no, that I didn’t leave the room for anything out of the ordinary.”

Hanley said that the same ResLife employee who called him also told him that the consequences for breaking quarantine might be worse because he had tested positive.

“I thought that was interesting because if I did something wrong, I should be punished for my actions, not whether or not I have this virus that I couldn’t control that I had,” Hanley said. “Obviously, it would be worse if I left the room, if I left quarantine, while positive, but that’s completely not how punishment should be made.”

Arey did not respond to an emailed question from The Heights about whether punishments are more severe for students who test positive.

After his phone call with ResLife, Hanley sat in his room and waited for Eagle Escort to drive him to Hotel Boston. What ensued, as Hanley described it, was a “gigantic miscommunication that resulted in some wild things happening.”

Although Hanley refers to himself as a “guinea pig” of BC’s quarantine and isolation plan, he was adamant that he shared his experience with the BC community in the hopes that BC will use the feedback to improve.

“I know I have every right to be angry, and I certainly have been given my situation, but I’m choosing to stay level headed because I just want to help,” Hanley said. “I hope this interview, and the goofy videos that I’ve been posting can get into the hands of the right people.”

One of Hanley’s roommates in his eight-person suite tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 2. The Office of Residential Life instructed him and his suitemates to quarantine for two weeks in their dorm room, informing them they would receive a test the following day.

Hanley’s first test came back negative, but a second test on Sept. 9, a week after his quarantine began, showed he was positive for the coronavirus.

The nurse who informed him of his positive result, Hanley said, told him that ResLife would be contacting him with more information and that he would be required to isolate for 14 days because he was asymptomatic. He said other nurses he spoke to during daily check-in phone calls during his isolation period, conversely, told him he would only have to quarantine for 10 days since his positive test.

UHS did not answer why nurses would give different dates.

Director of University Health Services Doug Comeau told The Heights that it is standard for students who test positive to remain in isolation for 10 days, though it may change if a patient develops symptoms during isolation.

While Hanley was in quarantine in his residence hall, he realized a simple but important need BC did not account for in its COVID-19 plans: laundry. The University did not provide students with any instructions for washing their clothes while they were supposed to be quarantining.

When Hanley asked the ResLife employee about what to do with his laundry, Hanley said that the employee told him to have a friend pick it up.

“I thought, ‘Why would I have a friend expose themselves to my dirty COVID clothes?’” Hanley said. “I was just a little amazed that there wasn’t a written down plan. … It’s just a simple thing that somehow nobody even thought to think of a solution for.”

Arey did not respond to The Heights’ emailed question about how students should do laundry while in quarantine and isolation.