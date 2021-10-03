Quarantine Kitchen: Pulled Pork Sandwiches

This week, we finally welcomed what feels like the fall season. As my wardrobe transitions from tiny tank tops to chunky, cozy turtlenecks, I am simultaneously swapping my normal pots and pans for an autumnal staple—the Crock-Pot. Understandably, kitchen equipment such as air fryers have gained traction in the past year through viral TikTok videos and increased online publicity. While I certainly enjoy the emergence of new contraptions, the old fashioned Crock-Pot never fails in ease and taste. Last year, I brought you on a one-pot journey with my French dip sandwiches, crafted completely in the confines of this Crock-Pot. Today, I am sharing a recipe that also features tender, juicy meat, but also has Southern comfort flavor and barbecue flare.

Shreds of mouth-watering pork marinate in their own salty broth, while barbecue sauce, fresh herbs, and plenty of garlic elevate the meat’s natural flavor. Slow cooked for 10 hours and served warm inside a fluffy potato roll lined with a few bursting, briny pickles, this dinner sandwich is sure to please any and all. With minimal effort involved, you can sit back, relax, or study hard while the Crock-Pot takes the lead. Better yet, you can add any Southern sides you like alongside this masterpiece or serve it solo. I present to you my take on simply irresistible pulled pork sandwiches.

DISH:

Pulled Pork Sandwiches (I served alongside bacon mac & cheese, cornbread with honey butter, and a Mexican avocado corn salad)

(Yields 8 servings)

INGREDIENTS:

For the pork:

4 pounds of pork shoulder (trimmed of most excess fat)

Plenty of cracked salt and pepper

½ cup beef broth

¼ cup ketchup

¼ cup Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce

3 tablespoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon fresh diced rosemary

2 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

8 soft potato buns

Pickles

Recipe:

Put one tablespoon of minced garlic and a half cup of beef broth in the bottom of the pot. Trim the excess fat off the pork shoulder. Some fat is completely fine and rather necessary, but if you buy a cut that is more fatty than usual, you should trim it a bit so your pulled pork is not half fat and half pork. Place the pork shoulder into the Crock-Pot. Put your spices on top of the pork and add in the barbecue sauce and ketchup. Take your pork and rub the spices and sauces into the meat. Yes, it is messy, but it makes sure that everything is evenly coated—and the best way to do this is with your hands. Make sure to flip the shoulder and rub it on every side. Place the shoulder’s fat side down and plug in the Crock-Pot. Place the cover onto the pot and set it to the low heat setting for 10 hours (suggested) or to the high setting for 5-6 hours. Go on with your day! Carefully flip the pork shoulder using tongs or large serving spoons halfway through the cooking process. Once the pork is cooked through, the bone should fall out and you should be able to shred the meat easily with two forks—if it isn’t easy, it’s not ready. After you have pulled the pork, serve on the potato buns and feel free to add on pickles, more barbecue sauce, or whatever condiments you like best.

