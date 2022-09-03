BC Cracks Under Pressure in Fourth, Falls to Rutgers in Season Opener

Boston College football’s season opener resembled traits of multiple games in one. On one hand, the Eagles demonstrated some promising signs, like their polished downfield action. On the other hand, there were scuffles that bore a likeness to scrappy dogfights and a mountain of problems within the offensive line.

If you broke it down into a finer series of parts, it would look something like this: mistakes on the back end, a surplus of early penalties, hard hits in the secondary, and Zay Flowers. Ball game won or lost, when the ball was tracking into the hands of Flowers, quarterback Phil Jurkovec was doing something right.

Flowers amassed 117 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high day on Saturday, eclipsing 2,000 receiving yards. But while Flowers shifted the momentum with nifty bursts of speed and sticky catches in the flats, the offensive line couldn’t string together enough consistency to pull out a victory over Rutgers (1–0), and BC (0–1) fell to the Scarlet Knights 22–21.

“We will get better,” BC head coach Jeff Hafley said in his postgame press conference. “I thought we made some nice plays in the passing game, but there were more out there and we missed them. Defensively, I thought those guys fought, but that last drive, not good enough.”

Rutgers’ game-winning, fourth-quarter drive resulted in a 12-play, 96-yard trouncing of BC’s defensive interior. A 22-yard Al-Shadee Salaam joy sprint down the left sideline and into the end zone to end the drive handed the Scarlet Knights the go-ahead lead, which they maintained for the rest of the game.

“I don’t know,” Hafley said when asked about how his team let up the final drive. “That’s probably the most disheartening part, that they were able to run the ball for 90 something yards and not throw the ball once and score.”

Rutgers, who ran the ball all game, showed no signs of a starting quarterback emergence in the offseason. Come game time, the Scarlet Knights opted for a three-dimensional approach to the position. Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon both took snaps at quarterback in a traditional formation, while Rutgers alternated in a wildcat formation—snapping the ball to a player other than the quarterback—to set up Johnny Langan.

“I didn’t know what we would get,” Hafley said. “I knew that the quarterback was hurt, sometimes it’s hard because it’s like we get in a groove and watch to see who’s in and what they are gonna run, but they had 110 pass yards. We knew they’d be in the wildcat.”

On BC’s first offensive drive of the game, there was a malfunction on the left side of the line that made Jurkovec susceptible to an attack from the blind side. Defensive tackle Robert Longerbeam nearly forced a fumble, striking a blow to Jurkovec, but he regained possession and started firing lights out from there.

Jurkovec slung a 19-yard shot to Jaelen Gill and then completed his first pass to Flowers for a 14-yard gain. On the next set of downs, Jurkovec took off, pummeling through the line of scrimmage for 13 yards on the ground, but the Eagles failed to convert and were forced to punt on fourth down.

It only took four plays on BC’s next set of downs to get a score on the board. On second down, George Takacs made a 29-yard pick up on a pass from Jurkovec. Jurkovec then scanned the field and chose his target in the far-right corner of the endzone: Flowers.

Flowers caught Jurkovec’s 11-yard pass, reversing mid-air to make a play on the ball. A Connnor Lytton extra point made it 7–0 Eagles.

In the second quarter, Flowers caught a 26-yard pass from Jurkovec for his second touchdown of the day which put the Eagles up 14–0.

“If we put it all together, I still think we have one of the best offenses in the ACC,” Flowers said after the game.

On the defensive end of the ball, there were some bright spots for the Eagles. Linebackers Bryce Steele and Kam Arnold made big plays, and defensive back Elijah Jones recorded his first career pick. Late in the second quarter, Wimsatt sailed a deep ball looking for a receiver on the far-left sideline, but Jones stepped in and precisely timed the ball, intercepting it and carrying it all the way back to the Eagles 47-yard line.

But BC’s defensive efforts were still too meager to overcome poor coaching decisions and a lack of scoring in the second half. With 2:43 to go in the fourth quarter, BC was down by one and in dire need of a touchdown after Rutgers’ 96-yard touchdown drive moments before. In three plays, Jurkovec threw an incomplete pass to Takacs due to pressure and was sacked twice.

“We had every chance to win and we didn’t, and that’s on me,” Hafley said. “I talked to the team in the locker room. Whether we won or lost today we gotta wake up and get better. Because even if we won that game, we didn’t play well enough to continue to win.”