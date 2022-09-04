A cappella groups kick off semester at Acapalooza

The music scene came alive for the fall semester as seven of Boston College’s eight a cappella groups showed off their diverse musical abilities and encouraged students to attend auditions during the annual Acapalooza event Friday night.

Auditions for all groups start Sunday, Sept. 4, and some groups run through Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Bostonians hosted Friday evening’s Acapalooza event in Devlin 008, and the group’s music director, JV Fluehr, MCAS ’23, welcomed students and discussed the audition process.

“Regardless of your background, I’m sure that each group would love to see you at auditions, so show up to as many as you want,” Fluehr said.

Students looking to audition should bring a verse and chorus of their favorite song, Fluehr said. The group B.E.A.T.S.—Black Experience in America Through Song—did not perform, as they are currently rebuilding their group, Fluehr said, but B.E.A.T.S will still be holding auditions on Sunday and Monday.

The Acoustics offered some soothing tunes following the stress of the first week of classes with their renditions of “Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5 and “Cough Syrup” by Young the Giant.

Next, members of Against the Current introduced themselves as the only Christian a cappella group on campus. The singing ensemble blends Christian rock and modern pop songs. In their performance of James Bay’s “Us,” two soloists turned to face each other as they belted out the love song.

The Bostonians followed Against the Current with “Greedy” by Ariana Grande and highlighted the group’s range of voices, creating a dramatic effect with the layering of various musical parts.

The Common Tones, a service-based a cappella group, performed a playful version of Lizzo’s “Juice” and had fun with a few sassy, spoken lines in the song.

Delivering a dramatic performance of “All For Us” from the soundtrack of the show Euphoria, the Dynamics incorporated subtle choreography to accompany the emotional force of the singers’ voices. The Dynamics had previously closed out a Euphoria-themed show with “All For Us” last spring. Mary Brown, Dynamics president and MCAS ’23, introduced the group and noted that it is the only a capella group from BC that has competed in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella.

The audience swooned when the smooth voices of The Heightsmen floated through the hall with the group’s performances of Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On” and Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.”

The Sharps, an all-female group, closed out the musical evening with “Liability” by Lorde, joining their voices in waves of gentle harmony.