BC Continues Unbeaten Streak With Win Over Hartford

After sweeping both the Binghamton and Bryant invitationals to start its season, Boston College volleyball defeated Hartford on Wednesday night to continue its unbeaten streak.

BC (7–0) defeated the Hawks in three sets by scores of 25–16, 25–16, and 25–22. All 19 members of the Eagles’ roster appeared in the win.

“We got a chance to play some different people in some different spots,” BC head coach Jason Kennedy said. “We got a chance to get all 19 kids on our roster in, which I thought was pretty cool.”

BC’s Nikki Steinheiser dives for the ball in Wednesday night’s game. (Brody Hannon / For the Heights)

BC’s win against Hartford (0–6) took place in Conte Forum, a change from Power Gym, which the Eagles called home all of last season. The location change is a result of construction for the new Hoag Basketball Pavilion, which will connect to Conte Forum where Power Gym was previously located.

“It was just a fun environment,” Kennedy said. “It was fun to play in Conte and to be able to get a match under our belt at home and have something to build on for this weekend.”

The Eagles came out of the gate with intensity and got out to an early 6–1 lead in the first set. Midway through the set, Hartford inched closer, closing the gap to 9–6, but BC middle blocker Jenna Pollock came up with a block that swung the momentum back to the Eagles.

“We just had to serve a little bit tougher,” Kennedy said. “We weren’t serving tough enough in the beginning. We got out to a 6–1 lead and let our foot off the gas a little bit, so we needed to get back to what we do behind the service line.”

BC closed out the set comfortably with a commanding 25–16 victory. Set two told a similar story.

The third set brought a greater level of intensity. Hartford got out to an early 7–4 lead, but the Eagles clawed back to make it 9–8 BC. Junior Katrina Jensen led BC’s hot streak and took over the set with kill after kill. She finished the game with a team-high 10 kills.

Katrina Jensen spikes the ball in Wednesday night’s game. (Brody Hannon / For the Heights)

Both teams remained within three points of each other for the rest of the set, and as the set neared its end, BC held a 22–21 lead.

Nikki Steinheiser and Peyton Minyard each earned a kill to put BC up 24–21. Then, Hartford scored off an attack error by Steinheiser, but another kill by Minyard followed to secure a 25–22 win for BC.

“This is their family outside of their actual family,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s huge for them to have the support of their teammates, have the support of their coaches, their staff. I thought we had a good turnout for our first home match of the year, and I’m excited to see where the rest of the season heads.”