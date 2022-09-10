Eagles Take Down Penn in Shootout

No. 20 Boston College field hockey entered its Friday matinee against Pennsylvania riding a three-game losing streak, looking to end its unlucky streak with a victory over the winless Quakers.

It took regulation, two overtimes, and a shootout, but the Eagles (2–3) did just that. BC’s Millie Artetga scored twice in a six-round shootout to lead BC to a 2–1 win in its first ever meeting with Penn (0–3).

Neither team successfully ignited its offense throughout the first half of Friday’s game. BC’s defense completely suffocated the Quakers’ offense, holding them shotless. Penn was similarly stout defensively, letting up only three shots and one corner from the Eagles.

A set of consecutive corners at the beginning of the third quarter led to a promising chance for the Quakers, but BC goaltender Carine Van Wiechen made a diving save on Penn’s second corner to deny the go-ahead goal.

Just under seven minutes after Van Wiechen’s diving save, the Quakers found themselves with another corner, and this time capitalized on it. Courtney Kenah scored her first goal of the season off a pass from Gracyn Banks to put Penn up 1–0.

From there, the Quakers continued to dominate play throughout the rest of the third quarter, controlling possession more often and creating more chances than BC.

Five minutes into the fourth quarter, BC’s Olivia Hahn scored the equalizer to tie things up at one apiece. The score remained at 1–1 throughout the rest of regulation, sending the contest into overtime.

Both teams alternated possession and scoring opportunities throughout the first overtime period. It appeared as though the Eagles scored the game winner off a corner play, but the referee ruled that the ball did not cross the goal line and the period expired with no change in score.

The second period saw a missed chance off the full-field press by the Eagles turn into a 2-on-1 chance for Penn, but Van Wiechen was up to the task and prevented a Quaker goal. BC then got the ball up the field, and star forward Margo Carlin nearly put the game away off a corner, but a blocked shot took the game to a shootout.

Both teams made their first three shots of the shootout and missed their next two, bringing up BC’s Milagros Arteta for her second shot of the shootout. Arteta made her shot off a spin move to put all the pressure on Penn’s Livia Loozen, who shot next. Loozen dribbled up to Van Wiechen, who stretched out to block the shot away and win the game for BC.