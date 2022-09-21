Weekly Roundup: Volleyball’s Unbeaten Streak Ends and Women’s Golf Places in Top Three

Volleyball

After going undefeated through the first 10 games of the season, Boston College volleyball (11–2) came up short in the first game of the St. John’s Classic this weekend, falling 3–1 against Middle Tennessee (9–2) for the Eagles’ first loss in BC’s best start in program history.

The Eagles then lost 3–2 to St. John’s (8–4) and swept Columbia (3–6) to close out the tournament.

BC closed out the invitational with a 3–0 win over Columbia on Saturday morning, posting set scores of 25–19, 25–15, and 25–19.

The teams were tied at 10 in the first set before BC went on a 9–2 run. With kills from Crabtree and Pollock, the Eagles scored three straight points and went on to win 25–19.

BC blew through Columbia in set two and clinched the game in set three, finishing off the Lions with a 7–2 run to end the set.

One day prior, BC fell to St. John’s 3–2. St John’s dominated set one, but, led by sophomore middle blocker Jenna Pollock, the Eagles fought back with a 26–24 win in set two after 14 ties and nine lead changes.

Pollock finished the game with a career-high 17 kills, four blocks, and two digs.

Set three was just as close, but after a tie at 23, BC scored two straight points, including a big kill from graduate middle blocker Kate Brennan, to win 25–23.

St. John’s came back with a win in set four and won set five by just two points to clinch the game.

Setter Sophia Lambros dished out 26 assists, four kills, six digs, a block, and an ace against St. John’s. Libero Anna Murphy finished with a season-high 20 digs in addition to three assists.

In BC’s game against Middle Tennessee on Friday, the teams reached an 18–18 tie before BC went on a 7–1 run to win the first set.

The next set was back and forth until the end, and the Eagles held on despite trailing 24–18. Despite a 3–0 run from BC, its comeback came up short. The Blue Raiders won the set 25–21.

Middle Tenneessee came out on top in sets three and four, winning 27–25 and 25–20, respectively.

Katrina Jensen led the Eagles in the game with 15 kills, five digs, and a .344 hitting percentage. Alayna Crabtree recorded 12 kills and 10 digs. Lambros and Grace Penn both posted 18 assists.

Women’s Golf

BC women’s golf placed third at the Nittany Lion Invitational on Saturday and Sunday, finishing just one stroke behind second place with a score of 878 for the 54-hole tournament (286–296–296).

Freshman Cynthia Zhang led the Eagles, tying for seventh place overall. Zhang shot one shot under par in Saturday’s two opening rounds and shot a 76 on the final round (71–71–76–218, +2).

Junior Canice Screene had a striking start to the tournament, shooting four under par in the first round. Screene finished not far off Zhang’s card with a total score of 219 (68–74–77–219, +3).

Sophomore Eubin Shim tied for 22nd (222, +6) and closed out Sunday with a 2-under par 70 in the final round. Freshman Estelle Seon tied for 25th place (70–76–78–224, +8) and sophomore Stephany Kim tied for 51st place (78–80–73–231, +15). Junior Angel Lin competed independently and tied for 60th place (75–78–79–232, +16).