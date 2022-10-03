BC Implements Registration Process for Motorized Scooters on Campus

Boston College is implementing updated requirements related to motorized scooters on campus due to an uptick in their use, according to an email sent to students on Monday.

“Students are responsible for their scooters at all times,” the email reads. “Students who do not adhere to these policy expectations may be referred to the student conduct process. Egregious and/or repeated violations of the policy may result in a revocation of scooter privileges.”

The email, which was sent by Executive Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police William Evans and Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Corey Kelly, reminded students of the University’s existing scooter policy. These regulations include a 15 mph speed limit on surface roadways, a 10 mph speed limit in parking lots or garages, and a ban on riding scooters on sidewalks.

“Scooters must be operated in a safe manner, which includes yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks, wearing helmets, obeying all traffic laws and regulations, and other requirements listed in the policy,” the email reads.

As of Oct. 11, students will be required to register all motorized scooters and skateboards with the Boston College Police Department (BCPD), according to the email. BCPD will offer registration events at Upper Campus, Lower Campus, and Newton Campus.

“We strongly encourage students with scooters to attend one of the three events to register their scooters,” the email reads. “Students may also register at BCPD in Maloney Hall. There is no cost to register a scooter.”

The University’s existing scooter policy also requires that students riding scooters have a valid driver’s license and signal when turning or stopping. According to the policy, students are also not allowed to drive scooters under the influence of alcohol or drugs or before sunrise and after sunset.

According to the email, students should not carry their scooters into campus buildings but instead secure them to bike racks outside and avoid blocking any doorways or entrances. Students living in residence halls can store their scooters inside, but they must carry and not ride the scooters while indoors, the email states.

“Motorized scooters are not permitted inside of any non-residential buildings on campus,” the email reads. “Any scooter that is not stored in a student’s residence hall room or secured to a bike rack may be confiscated. Scooters may not be secured to benches.”