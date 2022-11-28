Homemade on The Heights: Creamy Mushroom and Spinach Pasta

This past summer my parents sat me down and said it was time for me to learn how to cook. As someone who grew up in the South surrounded by some of the best food in the world, I was intimidated. I had grown up helping my grandfather bake, but cooking was a whole new ball game for me.

So when my mom and step-dad told me I had to start cooking one night a week to prepare for living off-campus junior year, I was terrified. I began scouring the internet for recipes that we could enjoy as a family and, more importantly, recipes that would be easy for me to make after a long day of classes. After weeks of looking, I found one that I instantly fell in love with—one-pot creamy mushroom and spinach pasta by @everything_delish on Instagram.

A few nights ago, I invited a few of my fellow Heights editors over for dinner to taste test the recipe to make sure it was good enough for my Homemade on The Heights segment. I am proud to say that it was a smash hit. With its creamy, cheesy sauce, this pasta recipe is perfect for any dinner party or college student looking for an easy, delicious meal.

DISH:

One-Pot Creamy Mushroom Pasta

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1 box of pasta

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups of mushrooms

1 tsp salt

1/4 tbsp black pepper

4 cups chicken broth

2 cups Parmesan cheese

4 cups of fresh spinach

1/2 cup white wine (optional)

RECIPE:

Add olive oil and minced garlic to the pot and sauté for two to three minutes over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, chicken stock, white wine, salt and black pepper. Stir to evenly season. Add heavy cream to the pot and stir. Cook on high heat and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add pasta and stir constantly. Add spinach and stir until the spinach cooks down. Add in Parmesan cheese and mix together. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes or until pasta is cooked to your liking. Garnish with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and black pepper.