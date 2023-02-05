Students Seek to Balance Stability and Satisfaction Amid National Job Anxiety

While she has not visited the Career Center, Gemma Hopkins, MCAS ’25, said she has used Handshake as well as Eagle Exchange, an online service that connects BC students to alumni. Hopkins said that above anything else, she does independent research to find job openings.

“Honestly like I’ve just been doing a lot of my own independent research and like, I’ve been like, meaning to reach out to more people,” Hopkins said. “But like I just keep looking, I just keep refreshing, I’ll be like ‘internships near me,’ and some have actually worked out—or shown up at least.”

Robert Smith, CSOM ’23, said he has also used Handshake, but found it difficult to take the platform’s automated job opportunity emails seriously. And after having a meeting at the Career Center once, he does not think he will seek out the center’s help again.

“I found it helpful from an inspiration standpoint, but it didn’t necessarily help with a concrete like ‘you should approach this company’ necessarily,” Smith said. “It was mostly just for understanding that a lot of people have the same struggles to try to get a job.

Hopkins said she started searching for summer internships for this year, but finds it difficult to find positions that are both accessible and well-paying.

“We still need to work because we’re in college obviously,” Hopkins said. “Ones that are like—because I’m not going to be in Boston over the summer—more local where I live are harder to find, but I found one that seems really [interesting] and it doesn’t pay great, but still pays which is better than nothing.”

She added that majoring in biology—rather than a major with a linear employment trajectory—also creates uncertainty about the future.

“If you’re an education major, like you’re pretty sure you’re going to be a teacher, you know,” Hopkins said. “For bio majors, I mean, because I’m not pre-med but I’m like pre-health, I’m not really sure. So it makes it a little more variable—and then even more so if you’re like, in different communities. I think that can be really intimidating.”

Smith said he is unsure if students with certain majors have greater difficulty finding jobs than others. While college students are seeking employment in a competitive job market, Smith said he thinks it is possible for students to eventually find jobs.

“I think it’s really challenging right now,” Smith said. “I think it’s harder to find a job immediately, but I think everyone will end up having a job by the end of the semester.”

Smith says his most successful outcomes while searching for jobs were the result of networking and informal phone calls.

“I’d say the least successful has been just throwing a resume into a big application portal,” Smith said. “I’ve had much more success and learned a lot more from talking to people and caring about their experiences rather than just throwing in my resume.”

Similar to Smith, Hopkins said she has taken advantage of networking with experienced professionals. Endeavor—a free three-day career exploration program held during winter break—was an especially useful mode of networking, Hopkins said.

“I thought Endeavor was really helpful for myself and like I’ve already been able to talk with some alumni and stuff which has been really cool,” Hopkins said. “BC does have good alumni network connections for sure.”

In terms of strategies, Greenberg said she advises students to prepare early, seek advice about their resumes, and network—especially through Eagle Exchange. Beyond this, Greenberg said students should be more open minded around the types of job opportunities they consider.

“Within your control is sort of like your mindset and your willingness to sort of explore opportunities where you may not even know the name of an organization,” Greenberg said. “And that does not mean it’s not a good opportunity, it could be a phenomenal opportunity, and it often is.”

Donegan wrote that students who have graduated from Boston College within the past few years had to navigate a different career landscape than their predecessors. Despite this, she wrote that BC students are typically successful with their job and internship prospects—if not by graduation, then by three months after.

“The fears of recession and layoffs tend to affect those a little further in their careers than new graduates,” Donegan wrote. “And it is always a good professional practice for new graduates to be aware of what is happening in the news that might have an influence on their career plans and aspirations.”

When asked to describe his confidence levels while finding jobs, Smith said he thinks there is a 95 percent chance he will get a job straight out of college, but 50 percent for getting the right fit.

Hopkins said her confidence in finding a job out of college is a three and a half out of five.

“I feel like, all right, but also like I haven’t been at the Career Center yet or anything, which I know people say is a lot of help,” Hopkins said.

Ultimately, Hopkins said that she hopes to find a job that she enjoys.

“I really think for myself, it’s so important to do something that I love,” Hopkins said. “But it’s also so hard because now, money is such a big thing and jobs you actually enjoy aren’t going to pay as well, typically.”

Karyl Clifford contributed to reporting.